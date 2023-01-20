Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park

A local man spotted a pack of coyotes running wild near Albertsons at Eastern and Warm Springs.

COYOTE INTERACTIONS: Southern Nevada pet owners warned about coyote interactions

A video of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons was caught by a KTNV viewer, Normal Coles. We spoke with Coles about what he saw, and he says, "it's nerve wrecking and scary."

"They just crossed the street across Albertsons like they own the street," Coles said. "They hung out in Albertsons for awhile. They waited for each other then they ran through the gas station and crossed the other street into Sunset Park."

Viewer Video: Pack of coyotes running through Albertsons lot in Las Vegas

RELATED: Coyote attack in Las Vegas raises concerns over pet safety

Coles said Sunset Park is usually the place where the coyotes gather, and this is not the first time he has seen coyotes in the area.

MORE: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Coyotes terrorize neighborhood