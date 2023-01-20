ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park

By Justine Verastigue
 3 days ago
A local man spotted a pack of coyotes running wild near Albertsons at Eastern and Warm Springs.

A video of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons was caught by a KTNV viewer, Normal Coles. We spoke with Coles about what he saw, and he says, "it's nerve wrecking and scary."

"They just crossed the street across Albertsons like they own the street," Coles said. "They hung out in Albertsons for awhile. They waited for each other then they ran through the gas station and crossed the other street into Sunset Park."

Coles said Sunset Park is usually the place where the coyotes gather, and this is not the first time he has seen coyotes in the area.

kaarenwills
3d ago

Coyotes running wild? They are wild animals, most probably looking for food in what has always been their habitat. Keep your cats inside, dogs in the yard or on a leash, keep your kids under visual supervision. If you are a single walker or runner, be cautious, carry some kind of protective device (no, not a gun), a spray, whistle, etc. They can attack in a group, so be careful whenever outside.

Eileen Rex
3d ago

Yes, looking for food. They are more afraid of us. Probably looking for food that the homeless people leave in the park. Just leave them alone, keep you pets inside. Be careful while walking a small pet.

Kathy
3d ago

Well, this is the desert, winter is here, maybe looking for food, whatever... use caution

