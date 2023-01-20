ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Teen accused of pulling gun during Facebook Marketplace sale in Lubbock, warrant says

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jahkevion Hill, 19, was arrested in Lubbock on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery that happened on October 4 when a man tried to sell a Playstation 4 on Facebook Marketplace, according to an arrest warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to the warrant, the victim met up with Hill near 2nd Place and Elgin Avenue to sell him the gaming console and controller.

When the victim handed the items over, the warrant stated he thought Hill was reaching for the money. However, the victim said Hill pulled out a gun and said if he did not “move away from the vehicle, he was going to shoot and kill him,” according to the warrant.

The victim told officers he jumped out of the way and Hill left the area, according to the warrant.

According to jail records, Hill was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with robbery and unlawfully carrying a weapon. As of Thursday, his bonds totaled $276,800.

