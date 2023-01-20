Dallas fire involving compressed natural gas vehicles leads to at least one explosion

Fire and rescue crews battled a blaze that caused an explosion at a Dallas commercial facility storing compressed natural gas vehicles on Thursday, according to a news release.

Most of the fire had been extinguished Thursday evening but efforts were still underway to suppress hot spots, the fire department said. No injuries have been reported.

A fire department spokesman said multiple drivers along Interstate 35 in the area of Manna Drive and North Walton Walker Boulevard, in northwest Dallas, called 911 around 3:30 p.m. to report the fire. They told dispatchers the fire started in a parking lot with 18-wheelers and buses and began spreading to other vehicles, causing at least one explosion.

The fire initiated a one-alarm response with some teams focused on suppression efforts directly on the vehicles and others spraying water onto nearby vehicles to prevent the blaze from spreading to them and keeping their natural gas tanks cooled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.