Madison, WI

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole

The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
MARRCHANNC Rally (Jan 22) announcement

This Sunday, January 22nd, is the action Bigger Than Roe. The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, or MARRCH, and the Women’s March are co-hosting this year’s national march on Madison to fight for bodily autonomy for all! The South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, or Scuffle, joins a long list of labor endorsers, including AFSCME Locals 171 and 2412, the UW United Faculty and Academic Staff AFT Local 223, IBEW Local 159. Madison Teachers Incorporated, OPEIU Local 39, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, and the University Labor Council. Abortion is now a felony in Wisconsin, based on an 1849 law, and there has been no abortion in Wisconsin since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in June. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, organizers plan to take over the state capital to demand the immediate reinstatement of reproductive justice in Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. People are meeting at 11 a.m. at State and Lake Streets in Madison, for a rally and march to the capitol, where there will be a speakout.
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters. According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville...
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release

MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl

(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit

Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
Oregon man arrested after threatening to kill people, officers

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department arrested a man after he hid in his apartment and threatened to kill police officials and others on Friday. At around 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 213 Walnut St. in the Village of Oregon after a 60-year-old man threatened to kill another man and his family.
