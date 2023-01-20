Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
cwbradio.com
Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole
The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
The Madison Police Department (MPD) reflected on nearly 15 years of investigation at a press conference today as the Zimmermann case drew to a close.
wortfm.org
MARRCHANNC Rally (Jan 22) announcement
This Sunday, January 22nd, is the action Bigger Than Roe. The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, or MARRCH, and the Women’s March are co-hosting this year’s national march on Madison to fight for bodily autonomy for all! The South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, or Scuffle, joins a long list of labor endorsers, including AFSCME Locals 171 and 2412, the UW United Faculty and Academic Staff AFT Local 223, IBEW Local 159. Madison Teachers Incorporated, OPEIU Local 39, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, and the University Labor Council. Abortion is now a felony in Wisconsin, based on an 1849 law, and there has been no abortion in Wisconsin since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in June. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, organizers plan to take over the state capital to demand the immediate reinstatement of reproductive justice in Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. People are meeting at 11 a.m. at State and Lake Streets in Madison, for a rally and march to the capitol, where there will be a speakout.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
nbc15.com
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters. According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
nbc15.com
DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann
More than 14 years after her murder, Brittany Zimmermann's family is finally getting justice. Just don't call it closure.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
nbc15.com
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
spectrumnews1.com
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling
MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
wwisradio.com
Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl
(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
nbc15.com
Oregon man arrested after threatening to kill people, officers
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department arrested a man after he hid in his apartment and threatened to kill police officials and others on Friday. At around 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 213 Walnut St. in the Village of Oregon after a 60-year-old man threatened to kill another man and his family.
