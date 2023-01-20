Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman as contract won’t be ratified
Ed Reed says he won't be the next Bethune-Cookman head coach as the university has chosen not to complete the terms agreed to last month. The post Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman as contract won’t be ratified appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings
Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
Deion Sanders Advises Ed Reed Amid Bethune-Cookman Situation
The former Jackson State head coach talked with Reed about what happened.
Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, while prepping for a playoff meeting at the Niners, is adding up interview requests.
Report: NBC Makes Decision On Tony Dungy's Status Following Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach turned Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy stirred up a hornet's nest on social media this week. Dungy, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, responded Wednesday to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist calling ...
Former NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Tony Dungy Clear
A former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach who's since retired and gotten into television, came under fire this week, for pushing a ridiculous school conspiracy theory and his comments made at the March for Life. But not ...
David Tepper’s wife causing an issue with Panthers coaching search
The Panthers’ coaching search did not get off to an ideal start, at least in the NFL’s eyes. As of Jan. 17, the Panthers were in violation of NFL hiring rules in their quest for a new head coach, per multiple reports. Nicole Tepper, who is the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper and Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, failed to complete the inclusive hiring training required to be a part of the team’s search committee. This week, five candidates interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, which opened after the firing of Matt Rhule. The NFL has not commented publicly on...
Teammates Reportedly Believe Tom Brady Is Leaning One Way About Returning To Bucs
While the NFL playoffs remain in full swing, there's already plenty of chatter about next season. That's especially true for a handful of marquee quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason. None of those names are bigger than Tom Brady. Brady, whose season ended Monday when his Tampa Bay ...
247Sports
The N.C. A&T Athletic Department is nearing completion of the Aggie Athletics Capital Improvement Plan
North Carolina A&T announced plans to submit their Athletic Capital Improvement Program to the Board of Trustees during their introduction of new head football coach Vincent Brown. Athletic Director Earl Hilton stated during the press conference that the Athletics Department was close to the completion of the Capital Improvement plan...
Kafka’s quick rise puts him as Panthers’ head coaching candidate
“Putting together this thing has been awesome,” Kafka said ahead of his first season as offensive coordinator for the Giants. “It’s been so much fun.”
NECN
New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots
New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
