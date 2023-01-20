ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WMBF

Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potential ordinance could ban bikes from the beaches during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would ban normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from May 15 through Sept. 15. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
WECT

Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160...
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
WECT

Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices. Their...
WECT

2023 Cape Fear Hooley to take place at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Cape Fear Hooley is scheduled to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Waterline Brewing Company. According to the announcement, the event will feature dancing, music, food and drinks. Organizers stated that seating has been expanded for this year’s Hooley, although attendees are welcome to bring their own seats.
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
YAHOO!

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

A suspect with a gun took a cash drawer with money during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Leland around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Detectives from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after the incident that occurred at the store at 1411 Lanvale Road.
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
