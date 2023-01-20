NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potential ordinance could ban bikes from the beaches during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would ban normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from May 15 through Sept. 15. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO