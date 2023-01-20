ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky's "Distinguished Young Women" winner talks to FOX 56

The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Kentucky’s “Distinguished Young Women” winner talks …. The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH:...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reason.com

Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids, But Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s paying homage to their 1978 UK championship team. The bourbon has been aging for 50 years, some of it already in the barrel when that team won in 1978. it’s mixed with a five-year-old bourbon for a unique taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour to end in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
jpinews.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
LOUISVILLE, KY

