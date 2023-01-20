Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog travels to Frankfort as Gov. Beshear proclaims shelter awareness month in his name
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the dog, Louisville's favorite rescue pup, went to the Kentucky State Capitol Monday. Gov. Beshear welcomed Ethan to Frankfort as he officially announced that January is "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month." The goal is to drive awareness of Ethan's story to inspire people to...
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
WLKY.com
New program teaches West Louisville kids life skills through sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program is teaching West Louisville kids life skills through sports. University of Louisville Sports Medicine partnered with We Got Next for an event at the Southwick Community Center Saturday. Kids were offered a free lunch and a chance to learn some new soccer skills...
fox56news.com
Kentucky's "Distinguished Young Women" winner talks to FOX 56
The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Kentucky’s “Distinguished Young Women” winner talks …. The mission is to empower young women by providing around $1 billion in scholarship opportunities. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH:...
WLKY.com
The biggest conventions coming to Louisville in 2023, and tourism's outlook for the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The theme Louisville Tourism is focused on when it looks to the rest of 2023 is growth, not recovery, after three years of travel-related economic activity hampered at various levels by the Covid-19 pandemic,according to Louisville Business First. "I think our mix is really back to...
WLKY.com
PHOTOS: Snowfall across Louisville area, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning saw anywhere from a dusting to a heavy blanket of snow across the area depending where you live. Viewers sent several photos of the accumulation where they live. You can see how much snow we got at our station here at WLKY in the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival's 2023 poster unveiled; designed by Manual high school grad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It'll be here before you know it; The Kentucky Derby 149 is just 105 days away, which means there are less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off. On Friday, officials revealed this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster, designed by Liesl Long Chaintreuil....
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids, But Not Yours
Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
WLKY.com
LMPD launches second season of PAL to build connections with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's season two for PAL. The Police Activities League kicked off Saturday. It's another way the Louisville Metro Police Department is working to create connections with kids. Twenty-five officers serve as coaches for more than 150 kids. Multiple games were played at the Creation Community Center...
WLKY.com
La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
WLKY.com
Blasting to resume at Louisville's Veteran Affairs Medical Center construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting will resume this week at the site of the new Veteran Affairs Medical Center being built near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway. It is resuming after an incident back in October sent debris raining down on the Watterson Expressway and neighboring...
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
WBKO
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s paying homage to their 1978 UK championship team. The bourbon has been aging for 50 years, some of it already in the barrel when that team won in 1978. it’s mixed with a five-year-old bourbon for a unique taste.
WLKY.com
New electric-battery Corvette to begin production in Kentucky later this year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky is bringing a new hybrid Corvette to life. Chevrolet announced that its new $104,000 Corvette E-Ray would go into production in Bowling Green later this year. The Corvette announcement was made earlier in the week, 70 years to the day that the first Corvette...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Marine veteran crochets as a means to balance his mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is using a unique approach to manage his mental health. The Louisville veteran picked up yarn when he served as a Marine. Now he makes crochet dolls. “Right now, I’m making one of my very own patterns. It’s Eye-van, the one-eyed monster,” said...
WLKY.com
Rock legend Stevie Nicks' 2023 American tour to end in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, is bringing her current tour to Louisville. The tour will arrive at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville on Tuesday, June 27. After a run of shows in 2022, Nicks is extending her tour into...
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
jpinews.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
WLKY.com
Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
