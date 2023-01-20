Tragedy can be a double-edged sword. It can make you stronger or bring you to your knees. When tragedy strikes a competitor in the sports world, they often must dig deep to continue to perform. Sometimes, playing in the most tragic of circumstances can bring out an athlete's best, such as when NFL hall-of-famer Brett Favre threw four touchdowns the day after losing his father in 2003, or when the NBA's Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in a playoff game the night after his sister was killed in a car crash in 2017.

