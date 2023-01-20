ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo Central's Jordan Atencio dedicating senior wrestling season to best friend's memory

Tragedy can be a double-edged sword. It can make you stronger or bring you to your knees. When tragedy strikes a competitor in the sports world, they often must dig deep to continue to perform. Sometimes, playing in the most tragic of circumstances can bring out an athlete's best, such as when NFL hall-of-famer Brett Favre threw four touchdowns the day after losing his father in 2003, or when the NBA's Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in a playoff game the night after his sister was killed in a car crash in 2017.
PUEBLO, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens to interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

The Baltimore Ravens will interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for their open OC position, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have also shown interest in Outten, who called played for Denver’s final two games of the 2022 season. The Broncos averaged 27.5 points per game with Outten calling plays.
DENVER, CO

