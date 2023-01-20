Read full article on original website
KXII.com
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75
COBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed. ODOT said they had planned to temporarily arrow the highway to one lane in each direction so that crews could work on the highway and ramp construction in the area. They...
KXII.com
Waterloo Lake sewer line reconstruction begins Monday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison residents should expect road closures in the coming months for a Waterloo Lake sewer line project. The project begins on Monday and is expected to take 12 to 14 months. Over seven thousand feet of sewer line will be replaced with new, larger lines. The...
KXII.com
Durant’s Council discusses upcoming election, University Blvd. Project and more
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant’s City Council called for a special meeting Friday, with multiple talking points on the agenda. One of them being Oden Grube stepping down as Durant’s first female mayor. “She is going to take some time to focus on her businesses and her family and...
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
KXII.com
AmazonSmile dissolves, cuts extra funding from Sherman Education Foundation
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amazon is saying goodbye to its AmazonSmile program. Through AmazonSmile, the company donates money to charities across the U.S., including the Sherman Education Foundation. Sherman ISD said it’s sad to see it go, but fortunately, it’s not a huge loss. It receives just more...
KXII.com
Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KXII.com
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
KXII.com
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
KXII.com
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas sisters last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
Police are searching for their grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, in connection to the sisters' abduction. Authorities said the girls were last seen at a CPS-supervised visit with their father.
KXII.com
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
KXII.com
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the driver’s seat Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Nicolas Santana was driving a tractor south on State Highway 78, hauling a homemade trailer with no reflective material or required lighting.
KXII.com
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
Police: Missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley threatened to expose affair
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials are sharing more information about the man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Collin County.The Collin County Sheriff's Office received a call from family and coworkers about Kayla Kelley on Jan. 11 after she had been missing for several days.According to court documents, sheriffs learned that Kelley had a boyfriend who she recently found out was married. Ocastor Ferguson, who was arrested on kidnapping charges on Sunday, later admitted to authorities that he was the man talking to Kelley using another name.A day later, Frisco police found Kelley's car burnt out and unrecognizable on a deserted country road.Court records show police later found Ferguson's vehicle - which reportedly contained duct tape, gloves, and a blanket - near Kelley's home. He told police he did not know Kelley's current location or condition but did admit that he had been talking to Kelley and that she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.The Collin County Sheriff's Office is still asking anyone with information to come forward.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 18)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 3:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had forged two checks on their business account that totaled over $13,000. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police spoke with the victim of credit/debit...
KTEN.com
Durant police warn about gift card scams
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) —The Durant Police Department is seeing in uptick in scams. Detective Brandon Mitchell said scammers are asking their victims to put money on gift cards or Green Dot payment cards. "One thing is that government agencies, local law enforcement, banks... we are not ever going to...
