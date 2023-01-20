One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out? Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach. Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO