In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com
The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?
After dropping $19 million on the ground-floor retail space at the Miami Beach boutique condominium Marea at the end of 2021, Robert Rivani wasn’t finished. The Black Lion Investment Group founder immediately began eyeing another prime retail space down the street owned by the same sellers, A&D Group Realty’s Domenico Albano and Americo D’Agostini.
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accident
An accident occurred at the Gulfstream Park horse track in Hallandale Beach, Florida, An exercise rider, identified as 57-year-old Juan Saez, was killed when the horse he was riding suffered a catastrophic injury during a morning training session.
This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront
One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out? Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach. Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...
3 adults, 7 children hurt during SUV crash on Sawgrass Expressway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange...
This seasonal après ski party pop-up brings winter vibes to Miami
A new après-ski party inspired pop-up is bringing winter weather vibes to Miami. Skip the flight to Aspen and feel the après ski lifestyle with the relaunch of the White Tiger Tavern. The Magic City pop-up is making its official return to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for its second winter season installment.
calleochonews.com
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023
These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized with burns after being shocked while beating FPL meter with rock
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he suffered burns while damaging as Florida Power and Light meter in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
WSVN-TV
Dog Date Movie Night lets pet owners bring furry companions to Silverspot Cinema in Miami
Having dogs is a social experience. In downtown Miami, “yappy hour” and movie night are really elevating movie time. As many of us know, movies with dogs are just like movies of dogs. Like at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami for Dog Date Movie Night by Doggizen. Sara...
wlrn.org
Hey, Miami: We should observe Jan. 23 as one of our 'scheme day' anniversaries
COMMENTARY Miami — and its exile leaders — too often rely on dubiously fast-track solutions to genuinely long-haul problems. Like the failed Venezuelan Guaidó gambit. There’s our founding in 1896, when we remember folks who were nuts enough to live here in wool Victorian underwear without air conditioning. Myself, I’m partial to Feb. 11, a visionary day two years ago when the Magic City declared itself the Bitcoin capital of America and… oh, wait, maybe we’re not observing that one anymore.
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Sweetwater, Florida
More than 250 stores and a large selection of discount brands make Dolphin Mall one of the best known and busiest shopping centers in Miami. These are the most outstanding areas of the Dolphin Mall shopping center:. Las Ramblas: it is a lively square full of restaurants and entertainment centers.
Pizzaiolo Italian Cafe to Reopen as Darios Fort Lauderdale
The family-owned Italian restaurant is moving into a larger space just down the street
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings
Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)
WSVN-TV
‘We want this person to pay’: Loved ones of scooter rider killed on MacArthur Causeway hit-and-run speak out
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken family shared their pain more than a week after a husband and father was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Jonathan Javier Penalosa won’t get to see his daughter turn 7 or spend another moment with his loving wife,...
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
secretmiami.com
20 Fantastic Things To Do In Homestead
As the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade, incorporated in 1913, Homestead has the perfect mix of historical places, interesting attractions and natural beauty. It’s quite different from Miami’s skyscrapers and busy roads, with more of a small town charm, dozens of parks, farms and vast agricultural land. Not to...
