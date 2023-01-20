ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

wxxv25.com

Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life

Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

St. Patrick students preparing for March for Life event

St. Patrick Catholic High School students along with other Catholic schools will be participating in the March for Life event happening this weekend. March for Life is a national event and every year, pro-lifers walk on the National Mall and march on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling which legalized abortion in all 50 states.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Crossing guards needed for Ocean Springs Schools

Grab an orange vest and a stop sign because Ocean Springs needs you. The City of Ocean Springs is in need of two school crossing guards. Crossing guards are responsible for making sure the children are safe entering and leaving school grounds. The pay has been increased to $20 an...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor

The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

EC Angel Rocks helping keep loved one’s memories alive

After a year of grief, the East Central community has found a way to bring back some joy: EC Angel Rocks. Karragen Cochran, Chloe Taylor, Baleigh Bowlin, Sawyer Magee: these are only a few names of the lives lost in the East Central community. It felt like there was no...
HURLEY, MS
ourmshome.com

New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021

A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis Little Theatre performing ‘See How They Run’

Bay St. Louis Little Theatre is gearing up for its first play of the year. ‘See How They Run’ opens tonight. The comedy is high energy, one that will certainly keep the audience laughing. Considered a comedy of misidentification, the play is action packed. Philip King wrote the...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Major developments coming to Pascagoula

The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Brooks & Dunn to bring their Reboot 2023 tour to Biloxi

County music duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to touring and will make the Mississippi Coast Coliseum one of the stops no their Reboot 2023. The hitmakers who are known for such hits as “Neon Moon” and “Red Dirt Road” will stop in Biloxi on May 19, bringing with them American Idol alum Scotty McCreery.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting

Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
GULFPORT, MS

