wxxv25.com
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life
Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
wxxv25.com
St. Patrick students preparing for March for Life event
St. Patrick Catholic High School students along with other Catholic schools will be participating in the March for Life event happening this weekend. March for Life is a national event and every year, pro-lifers walk on the National Mall and march on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling which legalized abortion in all 50 states.
wxxv25.com
Crossing guards needed for Ocean Springs Schools
Grab an orange vest and a stop sign because Ocean Springs needs you. The City of Ocean Springs is in need of two school crossing guards. Crossing guards are responsible for making sure the children are safe entering and leaving school grounds. The pay has been increased to $20 an...
wxxv25.com
Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor
The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
wxxv25.com
EC Angel Rocks helping keep loved one’s memories alive
After a year of grief, the East Central community has found a way to bring back some joy: EC Angel Rocks. Karragen Cochran, Chloe Taylor, Baleigh Bowlin, Sawyer Magee: these are only a few names of the lives lost in the East Central community. It felt like there was no...
ourmshome.com
New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum
Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021
A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre performing ‘See How They Run’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre is gearing up for its first play of the year. ‘See How They Run’ opens tonight. The comedy is high energy, one that will certainly keep the audience laughing. Considered a comedy of misidentification, the play is action packed. Philip King wrote the...
WLOX
Major developments coming to Pascagoula
The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
wxxv25.com
Brooks & Dunn to bring their Reboot 2023 tour to Biloxi
County music duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to touring and will make the Mississippi Coast Coliseum one of the stops no their Reboot 2023. The hitmakers who are known for such hits as “Neon Moon” and “Red Dirt Road” will stop in Biloxi on May 19, bringing with them American Idol alum Scotty McCreery.
wxxv25.com
Armed robbery suspect leads law enforcement on three-county chase
A suspect in a Hancock County armed robbery led law enforcement on a chase that crossed county lines before it ended in St. Martin. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies got a call about an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 43. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle...
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
wxxv25.com
17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting
Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
Mississippi man sentenced for attempting to kidnap ex-wife, stand-off with deputies
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Vancleave man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap his ex-wife and initiating a standoff with deputies in Sept. 2020. Darrell Morris, 43, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20 after being convicted of aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th […]
Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color
Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color. Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
