William Finch
3d ago

I am not freaking out. I hope the government is shut down permanently until the national debt is paid in full. It the government cannot run this country on almost $5 trillion dollars, then they need to go home and stay there! STOP giving away our tax dollars to Ukraine and illegal aliens. Take care of AMERICAN citizens! To hell with the rest of the world!

