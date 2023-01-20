ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Family of Julian Sands tow away car discovered in search for missing actor

The family of Julian Sands have towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during a search to find the British actor who went missing after a hiking trip in southern California.The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared with the PA news agency: “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our...
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak

The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park

A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss USA, is crowned Miss Universe

R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Last year, she was the first Filipino American to win the title of Miss USA. Gabriel bested 1st runner-up Amanda Dudmel from Venezuela and 2nd runner-up Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic in the contest. The pageant took place in New Orleans where 84 women from around the world competed for the title.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s California community under evacuation order amid fierce storm

A California community that’s home to numerous celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres — was placed under an evacuation order Monday as a powerful storm battered the region. A local fire protection district in Santa Barbara County called for the evacuation of Montecito, as the affluent seaside community faces flooding and mudslides in the latest of a series of storms to hit the Golden State. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by the raging floodwaters. The youngster had been in a car with his mother, who...
