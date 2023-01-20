Read full article on original website
Rare arctic creature visiting a California suburb draws crowds hoping to catch a glimpse
“You’re thinking to yourself that it couldn’t possibly be real, and then it swivels its head. Yep, it’s real.”
Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
Julian Sands: 5 Things To Know About Actor Who Went Missing In The San Gabriel Mountains
Julian Sands is an English actor. He is most known for his roles in movies like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, and Leaving Las Vegas. The star was reported missing as of Jan. 13, 2023, after going hiking on Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel mountains of California.
California Mountain Lion Slaughters 27 Lambs but Did Not Eat a Single One
Mountain lions are a protected species in California.
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
College wrestler missing after friends say he jumped into California ocean for 'polar plunge'
A San Francisco State University wrestler is missing after jumping into Esplanade Beach for a "polar plunge," friends and authorities said. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, of Santa Monica, went for a swim Thursday morning with two other men when a wave hit him and pulled him away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department said in a news release.
'It's really devastating': A tiny California town is underwater after storm deluge
The rural town is among numerous communities hit hard by days of relentless rain and flooding from the California storms.
Family of Julian Sands tow away car discovered in search for missing actor
The family of Julian Sands have towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during a search to find the British actor who went missing after a hiking trip in southern California.The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared with the PA news agency: “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak
The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dead: Surfing superstar dies at 47 after falling into giant waves
Surfing superstar "Mad Dog" Marcio Freire died Thursday at the age of 47 while surfing in the waters off Portugal.
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906
The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list. Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park
A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss USA, is crowned Miss Universe
R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Last year, she was the first Filipino American to win the title of Miss USA. Gabriel bested 1st runner-up Amanda Dudmel from Venezuela and 2nd runner-up Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic in the contest. The pageant took place in New Orleans where 84 women from around the world competed for the title.
Utah's Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse, and could expose millions to arsenic laced dust
Scientists say excessive water use is to blame, with 74% of diverted lakewater being used for unsustainable agricultural practices
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s California community under evacuation order amid fierce storm
A California community that’s home to numerous celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres — was placed under an evacuation order Monday as a powerful storm battered the region. A local fire protection district in Santa Barbara County called for the evacuation of Montecito, as the affluent seaside community faces flooding and mudslides in the latest of a series of storms to hit the Golden State. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by the raging floodwaters. The youngster had been in a car with his mother, who...
