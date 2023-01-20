ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much jail time could Alec Baldwin face for involuntary manslaughter?

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb have announced two involuntary manslaughter charges will be filed against 'Rust' actor and producer Alec Baldwin and the movie's armor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In a statement issued by the district attorney, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be "charged in the alternative."...
'Devastated' Alec Baldwin Trying To 'Stay Strong' For His Kids As Actor Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin, 64, was left "devastated" after news broke that the famed actor will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Alec's wife, Hilaria, 39, remains by his side for better or worse, as a close source revealed, "they were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this.""They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids," the insider expressed to a news publication on Friday, January 20. ALEC BALDWIN'S LAWYER SAYS HE WILL 'FIGHT' INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES AFTER 'RUST' SHOOTINGThe couple...
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom

The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
