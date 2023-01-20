Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Tennis-Korda hands early birthday present to dad Petr with 4th-round win
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Sebastian Korda said Sunday's fourth-round Australian Open win over Hubert Hurkacz was an early birthday present for his father Petr, who won his only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 1998.
Going bananas: Australian Open player shares fruit with foe
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Talk about going bananas: There was an unusual show of sportsmanship at the Australian Open on Saturday, when one player, Dan Evans, offered a piece of fruit to his opponent, Andrey Rublev. And the fifth-seeded Rublev joked after his 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory put him...
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff jokes about playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver Arena: "Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else"
Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Yardbarker
World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina
Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Yogesh Raut Hits Back At Allegations He’s a ‘Bad Sport’
Jeopardy! contestant Yogesh Raut might have broken the recent three-day curse, but he couldn’t make it four in a row on Monday (January 16) night as he was dethroned from his spot on the winner’s podium. Things started well for the Springfield, Illinois native as he took a...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
WNBA star Dearica Hamby claims Aces "bullied" and "manipulated" her after team learned she was pregnant
The WNBA players' union said Saturday it will review Dearica Hamby's complaints about Las Vegas management after the Aces traded the two-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Sparks. In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old Hamby said the Aces attacked her character and work ethic. "Being traded is a part of...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
