King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day

Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
A Complete List of All the Royals Confirmed to Attend King Charles's Coronation

One of the biggest royal events of 2023 will be King Charles's coronation on May 6, 2023. On the first Saturday in May, King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Royalty from around the world...
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, which was followed by a secret-spilling memoir Spare and a Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan — let’s just say the tension at Buckingham Palace is ultra-high. Despite the royal family staying silent over the ongoing list of bombshells shared so far in the memoir, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that they are just as shocked as everyone else by Harry's willingness to overshare.
Details About King Charles' Relationship With Sophie, Countess Of Wessex

Sophie, Countess of Wessex may have been born a commoner, but when she married Prince Edward in 1999, she officially entered the British royal family (via Britannica). Like Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson before her, the Countess of Wessex struggled with her newfound fame. As royal expert Ayesha Hazarika revealed in the documentary "Edward & Sophie: The Reluctant Royals?" (via YouTube), Sophie was uncomfortable with all of the media attention that she received in her royal position. "You can sort of see in her [Sophie's] face when suddenly she's surrounded by the paparazzi, it does look like it's a little bit overwhelming for her," Hazarika explained.
Photos the British Royal Family perhaps wish were never taken

Slide 1 of 29: The press and photographers of the world have managed to capture some of the royal family's most expressive and embarrassing photos. Catherine, the then-Duchess of Cambridge joined in a game of cricket in New Zealand in 2014. Unfortunately, her posture mid-throw created a photo that Her Royal Highness will probably not be too fond of looking back.
King Charles And Queen Camilla Put On A Brave Face In First Public Appearance Together Since ‘Embarrassing And Damaging Assertions’ Of ‘Spare'

King Charles and Queen Camilla were just spotted in public for the first time following the release of Prince Harry‘s buzzworthy and groundbreaking memoir, Spare. The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, were photographed by paparazzi while driving together to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on January 15th, five days after Spare hit shelves.
