King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Prince Harry says 400 pages cut from book 'Spare' because William, Charles would never forgive him
Prince Harry said that "Spare"'s first draft was twice as long as its final version and he took out some of the more sensitive claims about his bother and father.
Kate Middleton Praised for Calling Prince William by His Real Name: 'Boss'
The princess has been praised after Meghan Markle revealed she calls Prince Harry by the nicknames "H" or "Haz" during their recent Netflix docuseries.
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day
Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
A Complete List of All the Royals Confirmed to Attend King Charles's Coronation
One of the biggest royal events of 2023 will be King Charles's coronation on May 6, 2023. On the first Saturday in May, King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Royalty from around the world...
Prince Edward is named joint least popular royal alongside Prince Andrew
The result comes despite the Earl of Wessex being the third most hard working royal last year having carried out 143 engagements.
Here's where Prince Harry stands with all of his relatives, from King Charles III to Samantha Markle
Following the release of Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries and his memoir, Insider explored his current relationships with his estranged family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expected to Make a ‘Shift’ After ‘Spare’
Following the Jan. 10 debut of 'Spare,' some commentators predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'fade off into the background' and focus on other things besides telling their 'story.'
Meghan Markle Tabloid Plea Goes Viral: 'Making People Want To Kill Me'
A clip from the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries discussing her treatment at the hands of the British tabloid press has gone viral.
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, which was followed by a secret-spilling memoir Spare and a Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan — let’s just say the tension at Buckingham Palace is ultra-high. Despite the royal family staying silent over the ongoing list of bombshells shared so far in the memoir, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that they are just as shocked as everyone else by Harry's willingness to overshare.
Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow
Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)
At last, a sensible article on Prince Harry and his book | Letters
So many people claim to ‘know’ the royal family that they take sides accordingly
Body Language Expert Reveals Which Royal Was Very ‘Uncomfortable’ During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding
While most of the royals were all smiles the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, one family member showed "obvious signs" that they weren't comfortable.
Details About King Charles' Relationship With Sophie, Countess Of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex may have been born a commoner, but when she married Prince Edward in 1999, she officially entered the British royal family (via Britannica). Like Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson before her, the Countess of Wessex struggled with her newfound fame. As royal expert Ayesha Hazarika revealed in the documentary "Edward & Sophie: The Reluctant Royals?" (via YouTube), Sophie was uncomfortable with all of the media attention that she received in her royal position. "You can sort of see in her [Sophie's] face when suddenly she's surrounded by the paparazzi, it does look like it's a little bit overwhelming for her," Hazarika explained.
Photos the British Royal Family perhaps wish were never taken
Slide 1 of 29: The press and photographers of the world have managed to capture some of the royal family's most expressive and embarrassing photos. Catherine, the then-Duchess of Cambridge joined in a game of cricket in New Zealand in 2014. Unfortunately, her posture mid-throw created a photo that Her Royal Highness will probably not be too fond of looking back.
King Charles And Queen Camilla Put On A Brave Face In First Public Appearance Together Since ‘Embarrassing And Damaging Assertions’ Of ‘Spare'
King Charles and Queen Camilla were just spotted in public for the first time following the release of Prince Harry‘s buzzworthy and groundbreaking memoir, Spare. The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, were photographed by paparazzi while driving together to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on January 15th, five days after Spare hit shelves.
