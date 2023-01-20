Sophie, Countess of Wessex may have been born a commoner, but when she married Prince Edward in 1999, she officially entered the British royal family (via Britannica). Like Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson before her, the Countess of Wessex struggled with her newfound fame. As royal expert Ayesha Hazarika revealed in the documentary "Edward & Sophie: The Reluctant Royals?" (via YouTube), Sophie was uncomfortable with all of the media attention that she received in her royal position. "You can sort of see in her [Sophie's] face when suddenly she's surrounded by the paparazzi, it does look like it's a little bit overwhelming for her," Hazarika explained.

3 DAYS AGO