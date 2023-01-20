Read full article on original website
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activated for Monday night
LATEST: Cottage Grove Beds for Freezing Nights announced they will activate for Monday night. Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights warming center will be open at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23 for adults who wish to shelter from the cold. Guests should check in by 10:00 p.m. that latest...
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
