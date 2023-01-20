ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
