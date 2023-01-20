Read full article on original website
Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules
So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
Texans Credit Scores Are Awful! Find Out How You Compare To Fellow Texans
If there was one thing I could go back and tell my 18-year-old self it would be, 'girl, don't mess up your credit or it will come back to bite you one day!' I'm sure many of us feel that way, but when every credit company starts throwing credit cards at your newly legal, naive self, what is a person to do? Charge, charge, charge away! I mean, who among us?
Report Shows These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
If you are looking to make more money in 2023 maybe you should check these jobs out. There is a study done and released by the U.S. News & World Report recently for its 2023 jobs report. This study breakdown the cities where workers can make the most money. The...
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
Is This Yoga Trend the Best Way to Work Out This 2023?
As someone who grew up doing yoga in high school at 5 a.m. I simply love it and have been meaning to get back into it but maybe this year is my chance. Back in 2018 yoga became super popular after baby goats were brought into the spaces to added and extra bit of something. I grew up on a farm and still find adding goats to yoga a bit odd just because of the probable clean up factor after but a similar trend that started back in 2022 seems to be taking off all over TikTok.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Lubbock Judge Chosen as Chairman in Year Long Corridor Study
The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, January 18, that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish will be the new Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. The Texas Department of Transportation Planning and Programming Division will be conducting a study for US 82. This one year study...
