Pinellas man sought in 2016 shooting outside Gandy Boulevard strip club arrested

Tony Thongdeng, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday on an active warrant related to a 2016 shooting at the 4 Play Gentlemen's Lounge in unincorporated St. Petersburg on Sept. 25, 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [ Photo provided / Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ]

A 35-year-old man suspected of shooting another man outside a Pinellas County strip club in 2016 was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers stopped a 2010 Mercedes driven by a 33-year-old St. Petersburg woman on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County around 10:52 a.m. The agency said in a news release Thursday evening that an adult passenger initially provided a fake name, but later was identified as Tony Thongdeng.

Thongdeng was arrested on an active warrant related to the Sept. 25, 2016, shooting of Tyler McNett after an argument outside of the 4 Play Gentlemen’s Lounge, 10387 Gandy Blvd. in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

A day after the shooting, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Thongdeng as a suspect and said he was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Thongdeng also faces charges related to the Thursday traffic stop, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and providing a false name, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver also was arrested and faces charges of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 12-year-old child in the vehicle “was placed into protective care with the Department of Children and Families Services.”