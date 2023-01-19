ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas man sought in 2016 shooting outside Gandy Boulevard strip club arrested

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtR4T_0kKlwfuv00
Tony Thongdeng, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday on an active warrant related to a 2016 shooting at the 4 Play Gentlemen's Lounge in unincorporated St. Petersburg on Sept. 25, 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [ Photo provided / Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ]

A 35-year-old man suspected of shooting another man outside a Pinellas County strip club in 2016 was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers stopped a 2010 Mercedes driven by a 33-year-old St. Petersburg woman on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County around 10:52 a.m. The agency said in a news release Thursday evening that an adult passenger initially provided a fake name, but later was identified as Tony Thongdeng.

Thongdeng was arrested on an active warrant related to the Sept. 25, 2016, shooting of Tyler McNett after an argument outside of the 4 Play Gentlemen’s Lounge, 10387 Gandy Blvd. in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

A day after the shooting, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Thongdeng as a suspect and said he was wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Thongdeng also faces charges related to the Thursday traffic stop, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and providing a false name, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver also was arrested and faces charges of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 12-year-old child in the vehicle “was placed into protective care with the Department of Children and Families Services.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Bicyclist, 77, killed in crash in Clearwater

A bicyclist died after he was hit by a car on Missouri Avenue in Clearwater late Thursday afternoon, the Clearwater Police Department reported. Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, was hit by a 2019 Dodge Charger. Police said the crash occurred as Ramirez-Vargas tried to cross the street just before 4:30 p.m.. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man dies, woman critically injured in Largo motorcycle crash

One person died and a second person was critically injured when a driver turned into the path of the motorcycle they were riding in Largo on Thursday, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive when the driver of a northbound Chevy sedan turned left into the path of the southbound motorcyclist, according to a news release issued by the Largo Police Department about 11 p.m. Thursday.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

19-year-old man killed in horse training accident at Tampa Bay Downs

A 19-year-old man was killed in a horse training accident early Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, the track’s announcer confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Bay Downs identified the man as Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course, the facility said in a social media post just before noon. The track plans to observe a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Human bones found near Pasco homeless camp

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Thursday after human bones were found near a homeless camp, the agency said in a tweet. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road in New Port Richey, the sheriff’s office said. The agency said an...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Jan. 23-29

Bounce the Mall: This inflatable festival composed of eight unique bouncy attractions includes a 600-foot long obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit, a silent disco dome with live DJs, lights and special effects, a “Sports Slam” and numerous selfie stations. $23 and up. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Tyrone Square, 6901 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A better road, a better life in Pasco County | Letters

New Pasco County interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 opens to traffic | Jan. 19. Former Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore hit it out of the park when he proclaimed that the new interchange, including the “flyover” ramp, along congested areas of I-75 in Wesley Chapel would make the local residents quality of life better. Having used the interchange three times already, I find that it is now a walk in the park for me. Our local citizens are now sitting through only one traffic light versus five traffic lights, also driving a quarter of a mile versus 4 miles. A big thanks to our Pasco County commissioners, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation for pushing through this much-needed project.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Christmas tree causes overnight house fire in Apollo Beach

Hillsborough County fire officials said an LED Christmas tree caught fire and caused an overnight blaze in a two-story Apollo Beach house late Friday night. Several people called 911 and reported the fire in the 6400th block of Grenada Island Avenue just after 11:15 p.m., according to a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue news release. The callers told dispatchers flames were visible on the house’s second floor.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa continues to plug away at leaky water and sewer pipe fixes

TAMPA — After the cold snap around Christmas, water pipes started bursting around Tampa — 50 times in one week in Florida’s third-largest city. As streets were closed to repair the breaks and residents were inconvenienced, officials said that the water coming from the city’s shallow reservoir on the Hillsborough River had cooled to under 50 degrees. All that cold water rushing into city water lines caused havoc, in no small part because many of those lines are so old, some dating back more than a century.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy