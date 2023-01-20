GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2nd annual “If Not Us, Then Who?” Gala is raising money to help the Made for More program’s impact in east Gainesville. “We’re raising funds for our four initiatives this year, that being we desire to launch an after-school program,” said the program’s founder, Joel Romelus. “We realize that with our kids there’s educational gaps, so with that after-school program, we’ll be able to partner with local organizations, businesses and churches to enrich our youth.”

