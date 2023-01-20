ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Candidate qualifying opens for 7 cities in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for seven municipal elections in Levy County is underway. The seven cities in Levy County agreed to hold elections on April 4 starting this year. The qualifying period runs from Monday through Thursday for Chiefland. People in Bronson, Williston, Cedar Key, Inglis, Yankeetown,...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

New GNV commission confirms its salary raise

Gainesville city commissioners confirmed December’s ordinance to change the formula that calculates their salaries, resulting in a 91% annual salary increase. The salary item returned to the city’s agenda through new Commissioner Ed Book. He proposed returning to the city’s formular used since the early 2000s. Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker seconded, but the motion failed after the other five commissioners dissented.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday. The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry. The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Made for More holds second annual ‘If Not Us, Then Who? Gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2nd annual “If Not Us, Then Who?” Gala is raising money to help the Made for More program’s impact in east Gainesville. “We’re raising funds for our four initiatives this year, that being we desire to launch an after-school program,” said the program’s founder, Joel Romelus. “We realize that with our kids there’s educational gaps, so with that after-school program, we’ll be able to partner with local organizations, businesses and churches to enrich our youth.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison

FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
FORT WHITE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents

Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
GAINESVILLE, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Gainesville

Gainesville has a rich history dating back to the times of hunter-gatherers in 500 BC when Paleo-Indians roamed the area. It was established in 1854 and named after Edmund P. Gaines, incorporated in 1869 and declared a city in 1907. Today, Gainesville is the largest city and county seat of Alachua County, with a population of over 140,000.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed

WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
WILLISTON, FL

