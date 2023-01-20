Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
WCJB
Gainesville City commissioners vote 6-1 to keep interim charter officers in their positions permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At Thursday city’s meeting, Gainesville commissioners voted to make interim positions permanent after discussing hiring a firm to help fill those positions. Now it has some people wondering what changed their minds. The proposal was voted by commissioners last month but now overturned by a 6-to-1...
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
WCJB
United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County on Monday. The count will identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Alachua County. The results will be available later this spring.
WCJB
Candidate qualifying opens for 7 cities in Levy County
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for seven municipal elections in Levy County is underway. The seven cities in Levy County agreed to hold elections on April 4 starting this year. The qualifying period runs from Monday through Thursday for Chiefland. People in Bronson, Williston, Cedar Key, Inglis, Yankeetown,...
WCJB
Wild Spaces Public Places holds town hall to discuss upgrades to Boulware Springs Nature Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Wild Spaces and Public Places program held a meeting to discuss improvements to Boulware Springs Nature Park. The project will be funded by the Wild Spaces Public Places tax. “Wild Spaces and Public Places has been wonderful in having a dedicated program to fund improvements...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
mainstreetdailynews.com
New GNV commission confirms its salary raise
Gainesville city commissioners confirmed December’s ordinance to change the formula that calculates their salaries, resulting in a 91% annual salary increase. The salary item returned to the city’s agenda through new Commissioner Ed Book. He proposed returning to the city’s formular used since the early 2000s. Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker seconded, but the motion failed after the other five commissioners dissented.
WCJB
Levy County Legislative Delegation holds annual public hearing
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public hearing on Friday. The legislation delegation includes State Senator Keith Perry of Gainesville and state representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry. The meeting is meant to allow local residents and officials request legislation or state funding or...
WCJB
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A round of raffles today is benefitting schools in Bradford County. A few lucky winners will be going home with a car, an ATV, and more after a raffle hosted by the Bradford County education foundation. The city of Starke donated a 2016 Dodge Charger. The...
WCJB
Made for More holds second annual ‘If Not Us, Then Who? Gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2nd annual “If Not Us, Then Who?” Gala is raising money to help the Made for More program’s impact in east Gainesville. “We’re raising funds for our four initiatives this year, that being we desire to launch an after-school program,” said the program’s founder, Joel Romelus. “We realize that with our kids there’s educational gaps, so with that after-school program, we’ll be able to partner with local organizations, businesses and churches to enrich our youth.”
WCJB
Phosphate mining company backs out of plan for mining operation in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - After a seven-year long battle, Bradford County is celebrating the backing out of a mining company’s plan to mine phosphate in the area. HPS Enterprises II, LLC applied for a special use permit to mine nearly 11,000 acres of land along the New River for phosphate in 2016.
WCJB
Prices rise in North Central Florida housing market while sales decline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market in North Central Florida is cooling down, but median home prices are up. According to Florida realtors, the Gainesville housing market, which includes Alachua and Gilchrist counties, had a 27% drop in sales from December of last year. In Ocala, sales dropped about 21%.
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
Independent Florida Alligator
Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents
Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Gainesville
Gainesville has a rich history dating back to the times of hunter-gatherers in 500 BC when Paleo-Indians roamed the area. It was established in 1854 and named after Edmund P. Gaines, incorporated in 1869 and declared a city in 1907. Today, Gainesville is the largest city and county seat of Alachua County, with a population of over 140,000.
WCJB
Columbia County commission discusses animal control as sheriff’s office won’t accept additional responsibilities
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The responsibility for who will be in charge of animal control in Columbia County has changed hands again. River Dana was at the commissioner meeting and said she tried to call for animal control for a dog. “It was Sunday morning at 5am and there...
Citrus County Chronicle
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
