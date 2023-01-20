ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Investigation underway after fight at Eunice High School basketball game

By Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — In Eunice, an investigation between law enforcement and the Louisiana High School Athletics Association is underway after a high school basketball game turned into a physical fight.

Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef told News 10 that “It started with two players on the court, then from what we can understand from the video we’ve reviewed they did have spectators come out of the stands and get involved in it.”

Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne said that two deputies were there as tempers flared following a play during the Eunice High School and Washington Marion basketball game.

Deputies immediately reached out to the police department for backup as more spectators joined the fight.

“Our main objective was to get the matter under control. We escorted the Washington Marion players and spectators out of there first, and actually we escorted the busses out of town,” LeBouef said.

At this time no arrests have been made, and LeBouef told News 10 that the difficult part of the investigation is not being able to identify potential suspects from the video quality they’ve received. LeBouef also said that no one from the game has pressed any charges.

“We are following up on some information, the problem is some of the video we have is very hard to identify any individuals in particular. But we have been in touch with the Eunice High School principal and are working on that as we speak. At this time, we haven’t had anyone step forward and complain that a battery was committed on them at this point so we’re still looking at that,” LeBouef said.

Both law enforcement and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association said that they will continue the investigation to decide if any students will be punished.

Comments / 0

