DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests

#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Advocate

Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay

Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Fugitive wanted out of New York arrested at Middletown rest stop: Troopers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man driving a car that was reported stolen was arrested at a Middletown rest area on Friday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Middletown around 5:20 p.m. Friday after getting information on a suspect wanted in New York; he was driving in the area with a Buick LeSabre, which was reported stolen in New York, state police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

News 12 obtains video of gunfire on Priscilla Lane in Stratford

News 12 has obtained video of the gunfire that erupted on Priscilla Lane in Stratford that left one man injured. Stratford police say one victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was released from the hospital later Friday. In the video News 12 obtained, 10 gunshots...
STRATFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Victim identified in New Haven homicide in Fair Haven area

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after being shot in New Haven on Wednesday night, according to police. New Haven police said at about 8:31 p.m., they received a call regarding a person down on Chapel Street, near James Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Officers found a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot at River Street and James Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

New Britain Police Department NOW HIRING Lateral Police Officers

New Britain posted to Facebook this week announcing that they are hiring. As the City of New Britain continues to build, grow, and push forward on an impactful vision, so does the New Britain Police Department. Be part of this exciting time and experience the influence you can make!. Questions?
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

