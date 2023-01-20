Read full article on original website
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Man charged with breaking into North Haven home using a recycling bin: Police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing charges after he broke into several North Haven homes over the summer, police said. On June 18, North Haven officers were called to a home on Lynette Drive for a reported burglary. They learned that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate himself through a first-floor window.
Police arrest Waterbury homicide suspect
Waterbury police took Derrick Johnson, 55, into custody on Friday. He faces murder and weapons charges and will be arraigned on Monday. Police believe he and the victim got involved in an altercation.
Catalytic converters stolen from over 30 buses in East Hartford: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two East Hartford bus lots found their buses had been targeted for numerous catalytic converter thefts over the weekend, police said. The Autumn Transportation bus lot in East Hartford reported that 26 catalytic converters were stolen from their buses. The lot is located on Oakland...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests
#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
Man dies, another wounded in New Haven Whalley Ave. double shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
Advocate
Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
Fugitive wanted out of New York arrested at Middletown rest stop: Troopers
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man driving a car that was reported stolen was arrested at a Middletown rest area on Friday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers responded to a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Middletown around 5:20 p.m. Friday after getting information on a suspect wanted in New York; he was driving in the area with a Buick LeSabre, which was reported stolen in New York, state police said.
New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
Eyewitness News
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
News 12
News 12 obtains video of gunfire on Priscilla Lane in Stratford
News 12 has obtained video of the gunfire that erupted on Priscilla Lane in Stratford that left one man injured. Stratford police say one victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was released from the hospital later Friday. In the video News 12 obtained, 10 gunshots...
Man dead in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Victim identified in New Haven homicide in Fair Haven area
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after being shot in New Haven on Wednesday night, according to police. New Haven police said at about 8:31 p.m., they received a call regarding a person down on Chapel Street, near James Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Officers found a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot at River Street and James Street.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
Hamden, New Haven police investigating shooting that injured 20-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting that spanned from Hamden to New Haven that left a 20-year-old man injured. New Haven police said officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Officials said the shooting involved two cars traveling in tandem at a high rate of […]
iheart.com
New Britain Police Department NOW HIRING Lateral Police Officers
New Britain posted to Facebook this week announcing that they are hiring. As the City of New Britain continues to build, grow, and push forward on an impactful vision, so does the New Britain Police Department. Be part of this exciting time and experience the influence you can make!. Questions?
