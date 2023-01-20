Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa family thanks woman who saved daughter with CPR
Quick thinking from one stranger helped save a baby's life inside a Riverview restaurant. But in all the commotion, the family never got to properly thank her. Three months later, they all reunited.
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Bay News 9
Two Tampa Bay women mark abortion rights anniversary two ways
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Abortion rights activists say it was the largest gathering of abortion rights supporters they've ever seen come together in St. Petersburg for this annual commemoration of the Roe v. Wade landmark ruling, but this year unlike the previous 49, no one came to celebrate. “It’s...
Bay News 9
Powell Middle School student fights through cancer diagnosis
TAMPA, Fla. — When Powell Middle School 7th grader Aleigha Wilson found out she was diagnosed with fast-progressing leukemia, that meant she had to stop playing basketball — a sport she loved — to focus on her health. These days, one would find Aleigha sitting on the...
fox13news.com
'You can't live in fear': Chinese-Americans in Tampa celebrate Lunar New Year after California mass shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Saturday's mass shooting at a Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey, California was on the hearts and minds of many at Sunday's Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Tampa. For the last 10 years, the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans has been hosting the event at Water Works Park in Tampa.
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting
A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
Families crowd Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade
The Children's Gasparilla Parade is a Tampa tradition since 1947. Thousands of families crowded Bayshore Boulevard for the all-day celebration.
Bay News 9
Trial set for Tampa rapper accused of killing two men at makeshift recording studio
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa rapper accused of killing two men in a Hillsborough County music studio is scheduled to go on trial Monday. Billy Bennett Adams, who performs as “Ace NH,” is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men at a Lutz home recording studio in Nov. 2020.
fox13news.com
Confession letter details Lorenzo torturing victims
After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public.
stpetecatalyst.com
A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete
The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
fox13news.com
Tampa PD will patrol Gasparilla from the air
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police officers will be patrolling the skies above the Gasparilla Festival on Saturday. Nearly 300,000 people are expected to attend the January 28 festivities. Add alcohol and boats to the mix police say the workload is more than officers on the ground can handle, alone. "Gasparilla...
WESH
'Hey sweetheart': Video shows Florida officers rescue baby from overheated stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. — When officers Steven Zawacki and Landon Harsin spotted the car matching the description in the alert just sitting there, they had to move fast. “The baby was motionless, so I thought, lifeless,” Zawacki said. “I have kids of my own, so I was pretty emotional.”
niceville.com
Sister, brother, facing potential decades-long prison terms for heists
FLORIDA – A Tampa area man and woman have pleaded guilty to a series of convenience store robberies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Christopher Alvarez, 19, of Tampa, and his sister, Dyonnie Alvarez,...
fox13news.com
Exercise rider killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs died doing what he loved
TAMPA, Fla. - The brother of a Venezuelan exercise rider who died Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was following his dreams of becoming a jockey when he was killed. According to the Tampa Bay Downs, Daniel Quintero died during a training accident at the...
St. Pete doctors warn parents of rise in COVID-19, cold and flu cases
Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said they are operating near capacity at 85-90 percent.
fox13news.com
Krewes are ready for Children's Gasparilla Parade Saturday
The pint-sized pirates are coming. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
fox13news.com
Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion
Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Central Florida Comic-Con 2023 photos
Central Florida Comic Con. RP Funding Center. Lakeland, Fla. Jan. 21, 2023. (© Tom Hagerty) photos click here.
Comments / 3