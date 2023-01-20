ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

Two Tampa Bay women mark abortion rights anniversary two ways

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Abortion rights activists say it was the largest gathering of abortion rights supporters they've ever seen come together in St. Petersburg for this annual commemoration of the Roe v. Wade landmark ruling, but this year unlike the previous 49, no one came to celebrate. “It’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Powell Middle School student fights through cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. — When Powell Middle School 7th grader Aleigha Wilson found out she was diagnosed with fast-progressing leukemia, that meant she had to stop playing basketball — a sport she loved — to focus on her health. These days, one would find Aleigha sitting on the...
TAMPA, FL
crete

Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting

A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Confession letter details Lorenzo torturing victims

After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete

The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa PD will patrol Gasparilla from the air

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police officers will be patrolling the skies above the Gasparilla Festival on Saturday. Nearly 300,000 people are expected to attend the January 28 festivities. Add alcohol and boats to the mix police say the workload is more than officers on the ground can handle, alone. "Gasparilla...
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Sister, brother, facing potential decades-long prison terms for heists

FLORIDA – A Tampa area man and woman have pleaded guilty to a series of convenience store robberies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Christopher Alvarez, 19, of Tampa, and his sister, Dyonnie Alvarez,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion

Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

