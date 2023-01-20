‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ star shares first behind the scenes image from the ‘WandaVision’ spin-off

Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
Rita Ora breaks silence on viral paparazzi photos that led to ‘throuple’ rumors with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora is finally clearing up the speculation that she was once in a “throuple” situation with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson. Rumors first began swirling in May 2021 after paparazzi photos caught Ora and the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom she married in August 2022, seemingly canoodling with Thompson on a balcony in Sydney on a Sunday morning following an all-night party at Waititi’s home. The trio seemed pretty chummy and intertwined at the time — leading people to speculate that the couple had opened their relationship up to Thompson, who had previously admitted that she is attracted to both men and women.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer boldly disses Thanos as nothing more than ‘a big purple CGI guy’
Having spent years as a looming presence on a floating space chair for years before becoming firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s end-of-level boss, it goes without saying that Infinity Saga big bad Thanos is one of the franchise’s greatest-ever villains. Josh Brolin may have been strapped...
Brie Larson channels ‘The Nutcracker’ by twerking in a tutu, Tchaikovsky presumably rolls in his grave
When Tchaikovsky first composed The Nutcracker in 1892, we’ve got the feeling he wouldn’t have imagined a world where Academy Award-winning actress and Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Brie Larson would be putting forth a homemade audition tape that involves her shaking her ass in a tutu. And yet, here we are.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend
James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now
Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
Will Alex Hirsch and Disney redub Justin Roiland’s voice in ‘Gravity Falls’ as they did Louis C.K.?
It’s not just Rick &Morty that’s been impacted by the ongoing downfall of Justin Roiland, in the wake of the previously acclaimed creator and voice actor facing domestic violence charges. Although the Adult Swim series will no doubt be the most-discussed casualty of Roiland’s career likely being over, his status as one of the most influential figures in animated television over the past decade and a half means that many popular cartoons of contemporary times will unfortunately tainted by his involvement.
One of James Gunn’s harshest critics foresees nothing but ‘garbage’ in the DCU’s future
Ever since he was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has been coming under intense scrutiny and heavy fire from all corners of the internet, a substantial percentage of whom continue to struggle with the fact the SnyderVerse is as good as dead and buried, unless of course Netflix pulls that fanciful Hail Mary out of the bag.
Timothée Chalamet’s hair test for ‘Bones & All’ is getting fans ‘pregnant with his photos’
Kids today have it so easy with the internet and social media as they don’t have to wait until the latest issue of Teen Beat Magazine to see their favorite stars’ new looks. Heartthrob Timothée Chalamet is breaking hearts and the internet with a new photo of his hair test for his film project Bones and All.
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
‘The Acolyte’ star reveals everything they can about the ‘Star Wars’ series without getting fired
It seems like being a part of Star Wars these days is like joining a secret society. Scripts are stored under lock and key, cast members shuffle around in cloaks, and until production is finished — no one has any real idea what’s going on. With each new...
Dwayne Johnson attempts to rewrite history in the wake of the embarrassing ‘Black Adam’ debacle
Having recently experienced what’s got to rank as the most high-profile professional setback of his career, it sure sounds as though Dwayne Johnson is attempting to save face by rewriting the history books around the failure of Black Adam. After 15 years in development, the long-gestating comic book adaptation...
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
An early contender for 2023’s most divisive movie has emerged, and it’s easy to see why
Proving that the apple hasn’t fallen very far from the tree at all, filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg has been following in his father’s illustrious footsteps to craft some of the most unsettling psychological cinematic nightmares in recent memory, but Infinity Pool looks to have taken things to unsettling new heights.
