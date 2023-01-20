Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally know the truth about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s most mysterious character
With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now just a few weeks from crawling into theaters, we’ve seen and heard so much about the movie that the most obsessive fans out there can practically put the whole puzzle together at this point. One piece that we weren’t able to fit, however, was the mystery of a bizarre new character who has featured in the trailers, posters, and other promotional materials. Specifically, a robotic denizen of the Quantum Realm with a glowing orb for a head (see above image).
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com
An early contender for 2023’s most divisive movie has emerged, and it’s easy to see why
Proving that the apple hasn’t fallen very far from the tree at all, filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg has been following in his father’s illustrious footsteps to craft some of the most unsettling psychological cinematic nightmares in recent memory, but Infinity Pool looks to have taken things to unsettling new heights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com
As fans turn their backs on the show, the massive impact of ‘Rick and Morty’ on the MCU can’t be ignored
In the wake of the allegations and accusations being leveled at co-creator Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty has gone from being one of the most beloved animated shows of the modern era to persona non grata in cultural circles, with many starting to believe that outright cancellation for the cult favorite is becoming increasingly inevitable.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson’s next 2 major franchises existing only on streaming hints his box office power could be on the wane
Once upon a time, not too long ago in fact, Dwayne Johnson was rightfully regarded as perhaps the single most bankable box office draw in Hollywood. Having lent his name to a string of smash hit blockbusters, The Rock’s reputation was as sturdy as his hulking frame, but have those glory days come to an end? Looking at the evidence to have mounted up over the last several years, it’s certainly beginning to look that way.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans pitch a Kryptonite-powered villain for James Gunn’s Superman reboot
Expect every morsel of news about James Gunn’s Superman reboot to discussed at length by fans. The project is already under a cloud after the Henry Cavill debacle late last year, leaving it with a lot of ground to make up before DC aficionados are truly convinced Gunn is the man for the job.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer boldly disses Thanos as nothing more than ‘a big purple CGI guy’
Having spent years as a looming presence on a floating space chair for years before becoming firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s end-of-level boss, it goes without saying that Infinity Saga big bad Thanos is one of the franchise’s greatest-ever villains. Josh Brolin may have been strapped...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa confirms the return of a DC cult hero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa has been whipping up a frenzy among the DCU fandom for several days now, and very little of it has had anything to do with James Wan’s long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has been playing...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of James Gunn’s harshest critics foresees nothing but ‘garbage’ in the DCU’s future
Ever since he was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has been coming under intense scrutiny and heavy fire from all corners of the internet, a substantial percentage of whom continue to struggle with the fact the SnyderVerse is as good as dead and buried, unless of course Netflix pulls that fanciful Hail Mary out of the bag.
wegotthiscovered.com
Spores may still be to come in ‘The Last of Us’ despite changes
Fans of The Last of Us were none too happy about spores being omitted from the TV series, but as it turns out, they might not be completely out of the picture. In an interview with Variety, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman spoke about this decision to incorporate cordyceps tendrils over the spores as the main obstacles for the survivors to face in the show. Mazin confirmed that this TV adaptation world is still in the process of being created, so people shouldn’t count them out completely.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson teams up with another banished DCU star in new image from his next potential franchise-starter
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t waste any time in stamping their mark on the DCU, and even if plenty of folks are pissed about the duo’s first several major orders of business, we’d bet that none of them are as unhappy as Dwayne Johnson. After all,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn’s harshest critic forecasts nothing but ‘garbage’ for DCU and Jason Momoa drops more hints he’s playing this superhero next
James Gunn might be a tried and tested filmmaker whose every superhero outing over the past decade has ended in acclaim and veneration, but fans are finding it extremely difficult to root for the filmmaker now that he’s heading the cinematic universe. Now, amid a flurry of hearsay involving Jason Momoa and his future as Aquaman, one of the director’s most ferocious critics is foretelling the DCU’s premature doom.
wegotthiscovered.com
An MCU epic that was basically table-setting gets held up as the franchise’s peak
The number of milestones one could pick out among the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s wealth of titles is nothing short of impressive. The first big team-up in the original Avengers film, the beginning of one of Spider-Man’s greatest ever origin stories in Homecoming, and the claim of owning the masterclass in peaking the internet’s ability to react in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
wegotthiscovered.com
For unknown reasons, ‘Megalopolis’ has transformed Shia LaBeouf into a Greek goddess
Does Francis Ford Coppola really need a reason to do anything anyway? The legendary Hollywood director’s latest film Megalopolis has been in the works for decades — and now that production is finally underway, the first set photos have us seriously interested. The cast of this upcoming protopian...
Comments / 0