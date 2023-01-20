Fans of The Last of Us were none too happy about spores being omitted from the TV series, but as it turns out, they might not be completely out of the picture. In an interview with Variety, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman spoke about this decision to incorporate cordyceps tendrils over the spores as the main obstacles for the survivors to face in the show. Mazin confirmed that this TV adaptation world is still in the process of being created, so people shouldn’t count them out completely.

14 HOURS AGO