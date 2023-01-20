ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody

By Adam Seibel
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last check which was around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, both Reyna and Smith were still alive.

VPD believes that Reyna was driving southbound on Moody St. when she crossed over into the oncoming lane of northbound traffic and collided with Smith head on.

There was a crime scene unit on the scene as of 6 p.m. Thursday and VPD had the roadway cleared by 7:30 p.m.

