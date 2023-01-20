In March 2022, Netflix announced that The Defenders, along with every other Marvel-Netflix collaboration — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — would be leaving the streaming platform effective immediately. Once Disney Plus had launched in 2019, Disney — who owns Marvel — began making plans to develop their own Marvel shows and hence axed all the others for a clean slate. The decision was originally blamed on poor viewership, but once Disney Plus began streaming now-popular Marvel shows like Loki, Hawkeye, and WandaVision, it became clearer that the abrupt decision was nothing personal and Disney merely wanted to move on to bigger and better things without having ties to Netflix.

