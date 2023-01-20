ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
Will Alex Hirsch and Disney redub Justin Roiland’s voice in ‘Gravity Falls’ as they did Louis C.K.?

It’s not just Rick &Morty that’s been impacted by the ongoing downfall of Justin Roiland, in the wake of the previously acclaimed creator and voice actor facing domestic violence charges. Although the Adult Swim series will no doubt be the most-discussed casualty of Roiland’s career likely being over, his status as one of the most influential figures in animated television over the past decade and a half means that many popular cartoons of contemporary times will unfortunately tainted by his involvement.
A cornerstone of the Defenders Saga is surprisingly okay with being recast

In March 2022, Netflix announced that The Defenders, along with every other Marvel-Netflix collaboration — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — would be leaving the streaming platform effective immediately. Once Disney Plus had launched in 2019, Disney — who owns Marvel — began making plans to develop their own Marvel shows and hence axed all the others for a clean slate. The decision was originally blamed on poor viewership, but once Disney Plus began streaming now-popular Marvel shows like Loki, Hawkeye, and WandaVision, it became clearer that the abrupt decision was nothing personal and Disney merely wanted to move on to bigger and better things without having ties to Netflix.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Matt Angel To Recur In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer has added Matt Angel (Dave) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Angel joins previously announced Season 2 cast, Yaya DaCosta and Lana Parrilla. He will portray Henry Dahl, a cosmopolitan erudite with a hipster haircut and clothes. He is the host of a successful true crime podcast that acts the role of a good Samaritan. Distrustful of Henry’s motives, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) warns him not to interfere with an ongoing case. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains...
A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend

James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
The 10 best ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ arcs, ranked

First premiering in 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars would lay the foundation of the expanded galaxy in Disney’s new Star Wars canon. The series filled the galaxy far, far away with new characters and became essential viewing for fans of the prequels. After facing an untimely cancellation after six seasons, The Clone Wars returned bigger and better than ever with a new and final season in 2020 that gave us all a bit of closure — and with it some tears — by finally connecting the show to Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
Best ‘NieR: Automata’ watch order

The NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime, produced by A-1 Pictures, had its highly anticipated premiere this month, giving people more of a glimpse into the futuristic world of NieR, where human androids battle alien machines in the 14th Machine War. The anime is based on the popular role-playing game NieR:...
An early contender for 2023’s most divisive movie has emerged, and it’s easy to see why

Proving that the apple hasn’t fallen very far from the tree at all, filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg has been following in his father’s illustrious footsteps to craft some of the most unsettling psychological cinematic nightmares in recent memory, but Infinity Pool looks to have taken things to unsettling new heights.
30,000 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans drag MTV’s ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ in huge petition to remove the show

The RuPaul’s Drag Race fandom is not here for MTV’s latest queer reality show, The Real Friends of WeHo. Shortly after learning that season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race would be cut down from its 90-minute format to roughly 40 minutes, the fandom rallied behind the franchise and its contestants by creating a Change.org petition to not only return Drag Race to its longer runtime but also cut The Real Friends of WeHo from the network.
How to watch the Oscar nominations 2023 livestream: Exact date and time for the live event

It’s officially Oscar season! You can start making your Oscar party ballots bright and early tomorrow morning when the academy officially announces nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards. You can even watch them live if you’re willing to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. That’s 5:30 AM Pacific Time if you’re living on the West Coast. We can only assume that the Nomination hosts Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will both have an early bedtime tonight.
Wrong Answers Only: Who does Stephen King think Robocop is?

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s — Robocop? Interesting choice Stephen King, but fine, we’ll bite. Responding to a tweet made earlier this morning, it looks like King is officially giving an answer as to who he thinks is behind that iconic mask. Now...

