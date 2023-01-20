ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KYTV

MoDOT prepares for wintry weather Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute. Snowfall amounts of up to four inches have been forecasted for the north and central part of the state, with...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Mid week snow is on the way

Mid – Missouri could end up with as much as 5 – inches of snow after the next round of winter weather blows in Tuesday night and Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack crew says the rain snow – mix will hit by Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?

We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

WEATHER SERVICE: Winter storm expected to begin Tuesday

The National Weather Service reported early Sunday a winter storm will strike Tuesday into Wednesday in the Ozarks and south-central Missouri. It said the remaining uncertainties include the storm track, changeover timing of rain to snow, the exact amounts and the areas of greatest impacts. Well, living in the Ozarks...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Officials are encouraging Missourians to test for radon gas

January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Wintery mess continues on Saturday evening, higher snow totals north of the metro

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Our wintry mess continues through Saturday evening. Temperatures eventually cool enough for a transition to mostly wet snow across the area. The higher totals will remain across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Depending on when exactly our temperatures fall below freezing, we could see minor accumulations in the metro. I am not expecting more than a dusting, mainly on grassy surfaces, with a few slick spots on area roadways.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week

TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

St. Robert, Mo., woman loses mother, 3 other family members in 2 separate crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family lost four members in two separate crashes in the Ozarks in the past week. Kimsha Rosensteel said she lost her aunt, uncle, and cousin in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Springfield on Friday. Three others inside the SUV remain hospitalized in critical condition. She also lost her mother in a crash in St. Robert two days before that crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

