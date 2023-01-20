Amid ‘Rick and Morty’ Justin Roiland misconduct allegations some recall why Dan Harmon left Twitter in 2018

Every single original That '70s Show main character returns in Netflix's That '90s Show revival — except for one. The new series is set during 1995 and reunites most of the original That '70s Show characters as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and Donna make multiple appearances throughout the season visiting Leia and seeing their parents, including Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark). Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their "second remarriage" and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia's new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son. And Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called "Chez Fez" and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).

2 DAYS AGO