Karen Rad
3d ago
wishing the old playground was still around, there was a tall red rocket ship children could crawl up into, use their imagination and believe that they were being transported up into Outer Space... it was very nice...I was born and raised in Lawton, my Family including my great grand mother, cousins, Aunts, Uncles always came to Elmer Thomas Park. We were either having Easter egg hunts, Always bringing loafs of day old bread to feed the ducks and geese... or unsalted dry roasted peanuts in the shell for the Prarie Dogs to enjoy...
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
kswo.com
Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants. One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s...
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
kswo.com
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
kswo.com
Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project. Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.
kswo.com
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday. As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.
kswo.com
The Lawton Farmers Market kicks off gardening forum
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Farmer’s Market is holding weekly gardening forums year-round, and as grocery prices continue to rise, people are starting to plant their own gardens as an alternative. The forums are held every Saturday morning from 8 to 9 o’clock, and are hosted by local gardeners,...
kswo.com
Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
kswo.com
Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday. The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community. Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off. Even kids...
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to 4-month-old, American Staffordshire Terrier. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 21st. For more information...
kswo.com
Students, volunteers build take home bookshelves
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elementary and Middle school students got the chance the build their own bookshelf on Saturday morning, allowing them to create an at home library. The nonprofit organization, the next step wants to make sure that students have access to books. With help from volunteers, students acted...
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist Church hosts “Loss of a Spouse” seminar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Linda Purdue has been the program facilitator for several years. Purdue said the loss...
blackchronicle.com
Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
blackchronicle.com
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — A person charged in the Christmas Day beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma lady has been returned to the state. Ivon Adams III, 36, was booked into the county jail Thursday evening, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on its web site. Adams was arrested...
We Now Know 100% What’s Coming to Lawton, OK. on 34th & Cache Road
If you've been anywhere near the corner of 34th Street and Cache Road in Lawton, OK. you've probably seen all the construction going on. There have been rumors galore circulating about what new business is coming. Well after all the speculation and rumors it's been officially confirmed. We now know...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
