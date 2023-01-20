ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

City employee takes home city-owned device, tries to sell it on Facebook

By Sam Stark
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384zrS_0kKluG7I00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin’s Office of the City Auditor released an investigative report regarding a city employee who tried to sell a city-owned mobile device on Facebook Marketplace. While investigating the city-employee incident, they determined there was $11,000 more in missing inventory from the department where he worked.

The former employee worked in Communications and Technology Management, an IT department within the City of Austin. The employee, who is a male, said he found the device in a bag. Rather than deal with the headache of returning it, the report said, he tried to sell it online for $1,000. The Investigative Report said he also may have lowered the price at one point to $500.

Eventually, another employee saw the device on Facebook Marketplace, and the Austin Police Department was informed of the incident. The employee admitted to attempting to sell City property and resigned before he could be fired.

After the issue with the former employee, the Office of the City Auditor conducted an investigation to see if more inventory was missing or stolen. They found $11,000 in city-owned equipment was either missing, stolen or in use but not properly accounted for.

The office investigating the matter said they did not find evidence the employee tried to steal or sell any other equipment.

The investigation determined that items were not being tracked efficiently, and the relevant departments vowed to make changes to improve conditions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
TAPinto.net

CrimeStoppers Need Your Help... Do you Know This Man?

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in an assault and robbery. The incident, according to reports, took place on Saturday August 20 around 8:30pm. According to police, the suspects stole $2,000.00 from a victim who was walking on the rear path of Evergreen Cemetery, heading in the direction of Garden Street.  If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Morris County Sheriff's CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Vice

A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth

A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy