Agatha: Coven of Chaos plot leak reveals everything that happens in the Disney Plus show
Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) was a breakout character in WandaVision, with fans loving Hahn’s performance as one of the show’s main villains. We say villains, plural, because Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is also a bad guy, as much as fans hate to accept her descent into evil throughout WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness. Since Agatha was so amazing, Marvel decided to create a Disney Plus TV show around the character: Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ Rides to Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Chart
In linear TV, Fox’s ”Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test“ topped the competition. Netflix took the ax (or in this case the “Hatchet”) to all other streaming platforms this week, running the table and claiming every single spot on this week’s Wrap Report with the newly released documentary, “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” climbing to the top spot.
Spotify Lays Off 6% of Global Workforce as Content and Ad Business Chief Dawn Ostroff Departs
Spotify joined other giant media and tech companies to announce layoffs as firms pull back after a period of robust growth during the pandemic amid an economic downturn. The Swedish streaming service on Monday said it plans to lay off 6% of its 9,800 employees. “Over the last few months...
Reddit Rewards Ad Sales Ace Harold Klaje With a Promotion to the C-Suite
Reddit has upped executive vice president and president of global advertising Harold Klaje to chief revenue officer, a newly created position at the social media messaging board. Klaje, credited for growing the company’s ads business nearly five times over through expanding sales internationally in Europe and Australia, called it an...
Elon Musk Teases Ad-Free Subscription Tier For Twitter
Elon Musk says Twitter will soon introduce an ad-free option for subscribed users and plans to rollout a slate of new features, including international tweets translated from one language to another. The Twitter and Tesla chief executive posted a series of tweets describing his views on advertising and hyped new...
To Understand NFTs, ‘Separate Hype From the Tech,’ Says ConsenSys’ Manager of Product
Office With a View: ”Any innovation that happens in the entertainment space has an immediate global presence,“ Nayana Singh told TheWrap. Nayana Singh, General Manager of Product at ConsenSys, knows the number of NFT doubters has grown, though she encourages skeptics to “separate the hype from the tech.”
‘The Last of Us’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungal outbreak. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Over $1 Billion From 3D Screenings Alone
More than 60% of tickets sold for ”The Way of Water“ have come with 3D glasses, but will that lead to reigniting the format for future movies?. Director James Cameron has pushed for moviegoers to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen and in 3D — as he did with its 2009 predecessor. That is the format for which it was intended. The box office numbers shows that the majority of those who have bought a ticket have listened.
‘Avatar 2’ Nears $2 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, Adds $20 Million in North America
Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is on the cusp of becoming the sixth film — and third from James Cameron — to gross over $2 billion worldwide as it is estimated to add $20 million from North America in its sixth weekend. We...
Ben Affleck’s Nike Tale ‘Air’ Sets Global Theatrical Release From Amazon Studios
Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort, “Air,” will get a global theatrical release from Amazon Studios on April 5, ahead of its global streaming premiere on Prime Video. “Air,” from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, features...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $2 Billion at Global Box Office
In its sixth weekend at the box office, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has passed $2 billion in global grosses, making it the sixth film in history and a record third from director James Cameron to reach the milestone before inflation adjustment. It now stands with a global total of $2.02 billion after adding an estimated $76 million this weekend.
YouTube Jumps Into Ad-Supported Streaming With ‘Mac ‘n Cheese of TV and Movies’
In a push to continue its dominance in video, YouTube is testing a new hub featuring free ad-supported streaming channels. The experiment, which is leveraging content from Lionsgate, A+E Networks and Cinedigm, follows the introductions of YouTube Shorts and Primetime Channels. A YouTube spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal the...
Disney Sends Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ to Theaters
Walt Disney just dropped a slew of new release dates, most of which were of the “untitled” variety like “untitled Disney,” “untitled Pixar” and “untitled Disney Animation.” It is still nice to know that the studio intends to be releasing animated movies in theaters at least up until the end of 2026, but the one named title is “The Booygeyman.”
‘Fair Play’ Sells to Netflix in Massive $20 Million Deal Out of Sundance
Chloe Domont’s “Fair Play,” a Wall Street drama that has premiered at Sundance, sold to Netlfix in a $20 million worldwide rights deal, according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. “Fair Play” is led by “Solo” star Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor as Luke and...
