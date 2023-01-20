ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agatha: Coven of Chaos plot leak reveals everything that happens in the Disney Plus show

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) was a breakout character in WandaVision, with fans loving Hahn’s performance as one of the show’s main villains. We say villains, plural, because Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is also a bad guy, as much as fans hate to accept her descent into evil throughout WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness. Since Agatha was so amazing, Marvel decided to create a Disney Plus TV show around the character: Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ Rides to Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Chart

In linear TV, Fox’s ”Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test“ topped the competition. Netflix took the ax (or in this case the “Hatchet”) to all other streaming platforms this week, running the table and claiming every single spot on this week’s Wrap Report with the newly released documentary, “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” climbing to the top spot.
Reddit Rewards Ad Sales Ace Harold Klaje With a Promotion to the C-Suite

Reddit has upped executive vice president and president of global advertising Harold Klaje to chief revenue officer, a newly created position at the social media messaging board. Klaje, credited for growing the company’s ads business nearly five times over through expanding sales internationally in Europe and Australia, called it an...
Elon Musk Teases Ad-Free Subscription Tier For Twitter

Elon Musk says Twitter will soon introduce an ad-free option for subscribed users and plans to rollout a slate of new features, including international tweets translated from one language to another. The Twitter and Tesla chief executive posted a series of tweets describing his views on advertising and hyped new...
‘The Last of Us’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungal outbreak. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’

Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Over $1 Billion From 3D Screenings Alone

More than 60% of tickets sold for ”The Way of Water“ have come with 3D glasses, but will that lead to reigniting the format for future movies?. Director James Cameron has pushed for moviegoers to watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen and in 3D — as he did with its 2009 predecessor. That is the format for which it was intended. The box office numbers shows that the majority of those who have bought a ticket have listened.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $2 Billion at Global Box Office

In its sixth weekend at the box office, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has passed $2 billion in global grosses, making it the sixth film in history and a record third from director James Cameron to reach the milestone before inflation adjustment. It now stands with a global total of $2.02 billion after adding an estimated $76 million this weekend.
Disney Sends Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ to Theaters

Walt Disney just dropped a slew of new release dates, most of which were of the “untitled” variety like “untitled Disney,” “untitled Pixar” and “untitled Disney Animation.” It is still nice to know that the studio intends to be releasing animated movies in theaters at least up until the end of 2026, but the one named title is “The Booygeyman.”
