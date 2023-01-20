ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernslopenow.com

Cohee Trial: Dad takes the stand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— On Thursday Terri Cohee took the stand forced to relive the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she found a human head in her son’s closet, and on Friday, dad took the stand. The currently unemployed Brian Cohee senior who founded the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2

21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand

Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt

Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Responding law enforcement agencies also included the...
RIFLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
oandbnews.com

Students plan rally over allegations of abuse against GJHS teacher

Editor’s Note: The Orange & Black has chosen not to name the accused or report specific allegations as no party has been charged with a crime. The organizer of the walkout willingly shared their name for publication. This is the beginning of the Orange & Black newspaper’s coverage on the ongoing situation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Higher snow chances for our mountains over the next few days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was another dry day across the Western Slope from morning to afternoon. However, we did see cloud cover started to move in around the noon hours slowly and will continue throughout the remainder of the day. When we get into the nighttime, valleys will remain predominantly dry, but our mountains and some locations in the High Country could see another round of snowfall. Most snowfall will stay in the San Juans and the state’s southern portion. Our valleys could have a slight chance of light snow showers tonight, but no signification accumulation will occur. Low temperatures across the Western Slope will sit again in the teens to single digits.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy