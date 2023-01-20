ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Ride to End Alzheimer's seeks to raise $1M

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A meet and greet was held Friday night for riders, volunteers and supporters of the Ride to End Alzheimer's South Carolina. Dozens turned out at the "The Whale A Craft Beer Collective" in downtown Greenville. WYFF News 4 is determined to go the distance for all...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
WYFF4.com

Sneak peek at Hallmark Holiday movie being filmed at Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate Monday morning just in time for the last scheduled week of shooting for the Hallmark holiday movie being filmed on the estate. The movie is called "A Biltmore Christmas." Producer Andrew Gernhard of Synthetic Cinema International said production began in early...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend

Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
GREENVILLE, SC
deltanews.tv

Free Smoke Alarms

The American Red Cross is partnering with the Greenville Fire Department to provide free smoke alarms and installation. More details are in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown

Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
INMAN, SC

