Seattle, WA

Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Trade Rumors

Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency

Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
MyNorthwest.com

MLB Network’s Morosi: 3 ways new MLB rules may help Mariners

The hope for the Mariners in 2023 is that they close the gap between them and their chief rival in the American League West, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. Seattle has made several moves this offseason to aid in that mission, with the biggest additions being 2021 All-Star...
MyNorthwest.com

Brock & Salk: Which free agents besides Geno should Seahawks re-sign?

The Seahawks’ clear priority this offseason will be addressing the quarterback position, likely bringing back Geno Smith after a Pro Bowl season. Aside from Smith, which pending free agents should the Seahawks focus on retaining?. “There’s quite a few of them as I’m looking at the Seahawks list in...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal

Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer: The Mariners’ options with rotation deeper than ever

The consistency that was a major mark of the Mariners’ 2022 starting rotation turns to continuity in 2023. The five (plus one) starters who ended last season with the team – Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen – are all preparing to return to Peoria, Ariz., for the start of the next season.
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ John Schneider: Approach with 5th pick, team’s 2022 success

Seahawks general manager John Schneider hit the Seattle Sports 710 AM airwaves on Thursday during an offseason visit with Wyman and Bob. Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘We want Geno to come back’. There was plenty to discuss during the interview, including reflecting on this past season and looking ahead...
