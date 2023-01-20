Read full article on original website
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Who’s in left field for Yankees? Here’s what Aaron Boone says
Yankees manager Aaron Boone held a blank lineup card in his hand while sitting at his home office doing a Zoom interview for the latest episode of YES Network’s Yankees Hot Stove. “Who’s playing left field for the Yankees on Opening Day,?” Hot Stove co-host Jack Curry asked....
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
MyNorthwest.com
Salary expert: Why Derek Carr may not be a fallback option for Seahawks
The big question with the Seahawks this offseason is what happens at quarterback?. Seattle had a pretty good one in 2022 in Geno Smith, who made the Pro Bowl, but he’s a pending free agent after his career year. So, too, is Smith’s backup, Drew Lock. Seahawks GM...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
MyNorthwest.com
MLB Network’s Morosi: 3 ways new MLB rules may help Mariners
The hope for the Mariners in 2023 is that they close the gap between them and their chief rival in the American League West, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. Seattle has made several moves this offseason to aid in that mission, with the biggest additions being 2021 All-Star...
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
MyNorthwest.com
Brock & Salk: Which free agents besides Geno should Seahawks re-sign?
The Seahawks’ clear priority this offseason will be addressing the quarterback position, likely bringing back Geno Smith after a Pro Bowl season. Aside from Smith, which pending free agents should the Seahawks focus on retaining?. “There’s quite a few of them as I’m looking at the Seahawks list in...
Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal
Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: The Mariners’ options with rotation deeper than ever
The consistency that was a major mark of the Mariners’ 2022 starting rotation turns to continuity in 2023. The five (plus one) starters who ended last season with the team – Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen – are all preparing to return to Peoria, Ariz., for the start of the next season.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks’ John Schneider: Approach with 5th pick, team’s 2022 success
Seahawks general manager John Schneider hit the Seattle Sports 710 AM airwaves on Thursday during an offseason visit with Wyman and Bob. Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘We want Geno to come back’. There was plenty to discuss during the interview, including reflecting on this past season and looking ahead...
