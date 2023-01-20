ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

1 dead after four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One juvenile is dead and another is injured after a four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County early Sunday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. the Cohocton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a possible injury accident at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Knox County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Liberty Township over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday around 1:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road. One vehicle went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on, then rolled into a ditch.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Columbus Weather: Light snow, flurries return

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio will see light snow and flurries on Monday with a cold breeze and cloudy skies. A chilly breeze, 10-15 mph, out of the northwest today with a high around 35. Clouds will try to break up a little more tonight for partly cloudy skies overnight and a low in the mid-20s, so more refreeze.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH
Man injured in far southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a far southeast Columbus shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened along Fallon Lane just after midnight. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a man being shot. When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Air National Guard conducting training flights this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights over central Ohio this week. Weather permitting, the training flights will take place Monday through Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 8:00 p.m. on nights when the exercises take place.
OHIO STATE
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
WHITEHALL, OH
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
COLUMBUS, OH
Police investigating armed gas station robbery in Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Monday morning. A Speedway located at the corner of State Route 161 and Sawmill Road was robbed just before 4:30 a.m. According to Dublin officials, the suspect was armed and got away in a...
DUBLIN, OH
Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
COLUMBUS, OH
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
COLUMBUS, OH
One injured in overnight south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 1000 block of Siebert Street at 4:37 a.m. The 32-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
COLUMBUS, OH

