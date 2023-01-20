ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351KSB_0kKlrjLC00
FILE - Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" on July 28, 2022, in New York. The Los Angeles County coroner's office says "Will & Grace" actor Jordan died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year. A coroner's report says the 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” series.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Leslie Jordan’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After Tragic Car Crash At 67

Leslie Jordan was revealed to have died from “sudden cardiac dysfunction” according to a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19. His death was was from “natural causes” per the report, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. The actor’s passing at 67 years old was announced, after he was involved in a car crash on Monday, October 24. It was initially reported that the Will And Grace star had died after he had a medical emergency while driving and subsequently crashed his car into the side of a building in West Hollywood, per TMZ. g.
CBS LA

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death "deferred," coroner says

The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death remains unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The star died earlier this month after being rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home after experiencing cardiac arrest. The medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause of death and it was deferred.That means the cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death and additional studies, a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner's office told CBS News. After additional testing, a doctor will evaluate the case again – but there is...
CALABASAS, CA
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
TMZ.com

Lil Keed Cause Of Death Revealed, YSL Rapper Died From Eosinophilia

YSL rapper Lil Keed's died of natural causes stemming from a battle with eosinophilia ... according to officials. As we reported, the 24-year-old died in May 2022, and on Tuesday, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed his death was linked to eosinophilia, a condition defined to be caused by "a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer," according to the Mayo Clinic.
Outsider.com

‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
buzzfeednews.com

"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
624K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy