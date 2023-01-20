ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

UN: New Congo attack by local militia kills 7, many flee

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations on Thursday reported a deadly new attack in volatile northeastern Congo by the same local militia blamed for killing nearly 50 people recently discovered in mass graves.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the latest attack took place overnight Wednesday at a camp for displaced people and reportedly killed seven people and sent many others fleeing from the site.

U.N. peacekeepers deployed immediately after the overnight attack to secure the camp, 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) east of Djugu in Ituri province, and deter further violence, he said.

The attack followed the discovery of mass graves containing the bodies of 49 civilians in two other villages about (19 miles) 30 kilometers east of the town of Bunia in Ituri. The same local militia CODECO — Cooperative for the Development of Congo — has been blamed for the killings.

A total of 42 victims, including six children, were found in a mass grave in the village of Nyamamba, while the bodies of seven other men were found in another village, Mbogi, Haq said Tuesday.

“These incidents are the latest in a string of violent attacks on civilians over the past few weeks, severely impacting civilians and humanitarian operations in Djugu and neighboring Mahagi,” Haq said. “This adds to an already dire humanitarian situation in Ituri Province, which currently hosts 1.5 million displaced people.”

Politics

Wednesday’s overnight attack came almost a year after the last violent attack in the camp area in February 2022, which left close to 50 people dead, Haq said.

Last June, seven CODECO factions announced an end to violence against civilians in Ituri, mainly in the Djugu territory where they were very active. Yet they have gradually resumed with attacks in the area.

At least 195 people have been killed since December in a series of attacks blamed on the CODECO militia and other armed groups, according to the United Nations.

Haq said U.N. peacekeepers, whose main mission is protection of civilians, are deployed around Ituri, which is a very large province.

“In this case, these were fairly separate locations,” he explained. “Nyamamba and Mbogi are about 30 kilometers away from the town of Bunia and the camp for the displaced that was attacked Wednesday night is about 75 kilometres from Bunia. So it’s a wide sweep of land. It takes some effort to get there.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
The Associated Press

Colombia reports 215 human rights defenders murdered in 2022

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s human rights watchdog is reporting that 215 human rights advocates were killed last year, the highest death toll since a peace accord was signed with leftist rebels in 2016. José Ricaurte Quintero, who founded the Maná Survivors Association, was one of the...
The Associated Press

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil’s northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
The Associated Press

Chief diplomats boycott Libya-hosted Arab League meeting

CAIRO (AP) — A handful of top Arab diplomats met Sunday in the Libyan capital in a gathering boycotted by powerful foreign ministers who argued that the mandate of the Tripoli-based government has ended. Five of the 22 member states of the Arab League sent their foreign ministers to...
The Associated Press

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage hours overnight to conserve fuel across the country, officials said, leaving technicians unable to boot up the system all at once after daybreak. The outage was reminiscent of a massive blackout in January 2021, attributed at the time to a technical fault in Pakistan’s power generation and distribution system. Many major cities, including the capital of Islamabad, and remote towns and villages across Pakistan were without electricity for more than 12 hours. As the electricity failure continued into Monday night, authorities deployed additional police at markets around the country to provide security. Officials announced late Monday that power was restored in many cities, 15 hours after the outage was reported.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
624K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy