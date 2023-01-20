Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Local theater group wins national award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Junior Theater Festival (JTF) is the world's biggest and is widely regarded as the best celebration of young people coming together to perform musical theater. Each troupe performs 15 minutes from a Broadway Junior® show for adjudication by a panel of musical theater experts....
cbs19news
Eastwood hosts event to support ALS research
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted its first quarter philanthropy event to support someone in its community who was recently diagnosed with ALS. The mile-long walk/run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WSET
A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
cbs19news
UVA is adding a new bio-tech research center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thanks to a $100 million gift from a local family, a brand-new research center is coming to the University of Virginia Fontaine Research Park. The university announced the new facility on Grounds on Friday. Attendees say this is a major announcement because the Paul and...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June, former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the city and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated, claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit, says...
cbs19news
UVA women's tennis sweeps in season opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- No. 9 UVA women's tennis opened their with a pair of wins over Richmond 7-0, and JMU 6-1. Julia Adams picked up two wins on the top singles court. Natasha Subhash had a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory in her match at No. 2 singles against James Madison’s Daria Afanasyeva.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty hockey player carried off ice, airlifted to hospital
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior forward Josh Fricks of Liberty Hockey is recovering after a serious injury Friday on the ice in the team’s matchup against UNLV. Fricks was carried off the ice in the first period after a hit against the boards. He fell face first onto the ice and was placed on a backboard.
UV Cavalier Daily
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
cbs19news
2015 trio part of latest UVA Baseball Hall of Fame Class
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Eight years ago Ernie Clement, Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith started as freshmen on the 2015 College World Series champions and now the trio enter the UVA Baseball Hall of Fame together. "It's crazy to think that we've only played three years together," former Virginia...
cbs19news
No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest 76-67 for ACC road win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — First Virginia couldn’t hit anything. Then the 10th-ranked Cavaliers couldn’t miss on the way to building a big lead. From there, it was about having enough poise to hang on. Armaan Franklin scored 18 of 25 points before halftime and Virginia survived blowing...
Henrico middle school student in custody after bringing gun to school
A Glen Allen middle school student is in custody after a weapon was found in his backpack on Friday morning.
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.
