Berrien Springs, MI

WNDU

16 Morning Sports

South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mabrey goes down in Irish home win over Virginia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The No. 7Fighting Irish women’s basketball team picked up a bittersweet win Sunday, beating Virginia 76-54 but losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a knee injury early. After the game, head coach Niele Ivey told media members that there’s currently no timeline on Mabrey’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023

GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: A new flu shot in the works

Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Humane Society of Elkhart County needs food donations

NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!

NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

LaVille sweeps 58th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. Each side defeated the reigning tournament champions. The girls team started the night with a 43-40 win over Bremen....
LAKEVILLE, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested on drug charges in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean. Gravy and Green Bean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Plans for electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to build a multi-million dollar electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle have been placed on hold, at least for now. Ultium Cells, LLC — a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution — had zeroed in on St. Joseph County for its fourth U.S. battery cell plant. There was hope that it would bring as many as 1,600 manufacturing jobs to Michiana by 2027.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Cannoli

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Cannoli, a 4 and a half-year-old Terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Cannoli check out the video...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

