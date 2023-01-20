Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
WNDU
16 Morning Sports
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Mabrey goes down in Irish home win over Virginia
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The No. 7Fighting Irish women’s basketball team picked up a bittersweet win Sunday, beating Virginia 76-54 but losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a knee injury early. After the game, head coach Niele Ivey told media members that there’s currently no timeline on Mabrey’s...
WNDU
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season. 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has a recap of Friday's press conference.
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time leading scorer in 66-52 win over Marian
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him. Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season. 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has a recap of Friday's press conference.
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new flu shot in the works
Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County needs food donations
Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. High school basketball highlights from across Michiana on Saturday, Jan. 21. Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement. Updated: 6 hours...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!
Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
WNDU
LaVille sweeps 58th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. Each side defeated the reigning tournament champions. The girls team started the night with a 43-40 win over Bremen....
WNDU
Woman arrested on drug charges in Mishawaka
Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
WNDU
Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
WNDU
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Gravy and Green Bean. Gravy and Green Bean...
WNDU
On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
WNDU
Plans for electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to build a multi-million dollar electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle have been placed on hold, at least for now. Ultium Cells, LLC — a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution — had zeroed in on St. Joseph County for its fourth U.S. battery cell plant. There was hope that it would bring as many as 1,600 manufacturing jobs to Michiana by 2027.
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Cannoli
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Cannoli, a 4 and a half-year-old Terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Cannoli check out the video...
Comments / 0