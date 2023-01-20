ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
NEW JERSEY STATE
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers

🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
GEORGIA STATE
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Is New York one of the worst states to drive in?

When you think of driving in New York, you may think of traffic, ongoing construction, and long commutes. But just how bad it it overall when compared to other states? After all, there are a lot of roads across New York. A new study has helped shed some light on just how bad (or maybe not so bad) driving conditions are in New York state.
COLORADO STATE
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts

Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
7 reasons you can be ticketed for your license plate in NJ

Who knew license plate laws could be so complicated? Ever since you put your license plates on your vehicle, you probably haven't thought much about them. Well, somebody with a state job at the MVC certainly has given them some thought. New Jersey has a host of rules that you...
Top 6 cold remedies from NJ 101.5 listeners

It's cold season. Whether you have a perfectly working immune system or you have health issues, there's a good chance this year, or any year, you'll get some of the symptoms of the common cold. Although I haven't been sick in a few years, the streak ended this weekend. Friday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
