How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ
EWING — A fire on a car carrier on Route 295 closed the highway during the Monday morning commute. Five electric or hybrid vehicles on the carrier caught fire at 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Exit 75 (West Trenton) and Exit 73 (Scotch Road), Ewing police Lt. Glenn R. Tettemer told New Jersey 101.5.
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Is New York one of the worst states to drive in?
When you think of driving in New York, you may think of traffic, ongoing construction, and long commutes. But just how bad it it overall when compared to other states? After all, there are a lot of roads across New York. A new study has helped shed some light on just how bad (or maybe not so bad) driving conditions are in New York state.
As COVID-19 dollars run out, NJ residents face ‘hunger cliffs’ and food deserts
Starting March 1, the state’s guaranteed SNAP benefit will be $50 a month, but lawmakers and advocates say $95 is needed to stave off hunger. Struggling New Jersey residents could see their monthly food benefit nearly double under a proposal designed to avoid what advocates describe as a looming “hunger cliff” after federal emergency funding expires in February.
Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ
A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
7 reasons you can be ticketed for your license plate in NJ
Who knew license plate laws could be so complicated? Ever since you put your license plates on your vehicle, you probably haven't thought much about them. Well, somebody with a state job at the MVC certainly has given them some thought. New Jersey has a host of rules that you...
On the Record with Gov. Phil Murphy: Congestion pricing plan egregious to NJ commuters
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is not opposed to reducing pollution, but the MTA’s congestion pricing plan adversely impacts Garden State commuters, he said. The governor said the toll for drivers on the George Washington Bridge is egregious and wants to wait until the state gets two new rail tunnels under […]
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
Brace yourselves – Gas prices will keep rising in NJ
💲 Where is everyone going? Rise in demand for gas pushes prices higher. 💲 Recession could drop prices later in the year. In the winter, demand for gasoline typically drops. That, in turn, usually leads to a drop is the cost per gallon. However, with the mild Winter...
Fantastic … another scam New Jersey residents should be aware of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ schools will identify ‘students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Top 6 cold remedies from NJ 101.5 listeners
It's cold season. Whether you have a perfectly working immune system or you have health issues, there's a good chance this year, or any year, you'll get some of the symptoms of the common cold. Although I haven't been sick in a few years, the streak ended this weekend. Friday...
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
