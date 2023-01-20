ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase in the Northeast region of U.S.

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast region of the country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive.

This is according to a new study by researchers in the housing market and activists fear it’s leading to more homelessness and communities becoming unstable.

These findings came from Rentometer and what they discovered was Rochester has much fewer options for single-family homes compared to demand since buying a home has become out of reach for more middle-class and low-income households.

Over the past few years, Jasmin Reggler has seen her rent in the South Wedge community increase annually. To the point where she and her daughter must relocate to find something affordable.

“It is changing dramatically and not always for the best,” Reggler said. “Yes, there are more businesses here, but also the crime in this neighborhood is going up. People are getting priced out of this neighborhood, I’m getting a little discouraged because prices are going up for no reason. People are overbidding.”

The latest report from Rentometer shows the monthly rent for single-family units in Rochester jumped 25% in the last quarter of 2022, compared to 2021. Averaging $1673 a month, outpacing the whole Northeast region of the country. They say the city was not prepared for all this new demand and construction isn’t keeping up.

“We’re going to go into a building slump again because of interest rates,” Rentometer President Mike Lapsley explained. “It’s just too expensive. The builder has to sell a home for a certain price and when you take the price that they have to get along with the interest rate that the buyer will have to pay, now you’re outside the range for a lot of people.”

Local housing providers we spoke with argue Rentometer’s data focuses too much on brand-new single-family units just built, causing their numbers to inflate more than what average rentals cost. But do notice more out-of-town developers buying up many properties, setting rent prices higher than the local household income.

“These are people who are extractors. Essentially people who just want to extract as much out of a house in rent and don’t keep properties up,” Matt Drouin of Oakgrove Development stated. “And that’s where we start to see those units disappear as housing options for low-income families.”

In 2023 activists like the Rochester Tenants Union want the city to adopt policies like “rent stabilization” to force property owners to keep what they charge for rent under the median household income instead of the market rate.

“It’s really not what the people who have lived here for years can afford,” Union Campaign Coordinator Elizabeth McGriff argued. “So, we need something that’s going to stabilize that and keep it affordable within the price range of where the community is.”

As for what’s to come in 2023, businesses and experts with housing expect apartment rent prices to also increase but not as fast as single-family units. However, the housing market is not expected to slow until after summer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

