Monmouth County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ

We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

LOL: This South Jersey Grandpa Has 4M Views on TikTok For His Absolutely EPIC Gift to Grandkids

This South Jersey Grandpa is my favorite ever! And possibly the best gift-giver I've ever seen!. Have you seen this TikTok video? I came across it a few weeks ago and I immediately added it to my favorites. It's just too good! A grandpa give his 11 grandkids an absolutely perfect gift for Christmas, and up until now, I had no idea he's from South Jersey!
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

OMG! The Most Delicious Calzone in All of Ocean County, New Jersey

One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

