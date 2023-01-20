Read full article on original website
No One Seems To Know What Should Open At This Seaside Heights, NJ Shop
Have you ever wanted to run your own business at the Jersey Shore? Maybe you've been a lifelong Jersey Shore resident, and you have a great idea, but just need a space. This could be your answer. One of the first jobs I'd ever dreamed of having was to be...
This New Jersey international hot dog eatery is epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. If that is you, then you are just like me and we...
‘Tripledemic’ having its own set of impacts on Jersey Shore families and hospitals
🏥 'Tripledemic' has sent growing number of children and adults to HMH hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean County. 🏥 How RSV cases in children compare to last winter. 🏥 Ways to slow down the spread of Covid, Flu, RSV in Monmouth and Ocean County. The 'tripledemic' has...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
Birravino restaurant in Red Bank, NJ: A must-go dining experience
As promised at the end of 2022, I was going to change up Small Business Monday. First, we are continuing the honor for local businesses throughout 2023 thanks to my friend Guy who owns VCS Software. And second, unlike last year, each Monday I'll highlight one specific business in the...
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
Centuries of Monmouth County history being shared thanks to the MC Clerks Office
History is a tale told over time and shared from generation to generation and it is, in part, because people who have come in centuries before us have passed down what they witnessed, saw, heard, discovered, and preserved moments in time. The history of Monmouth County can be told to...
NJ ‘Crazy rescue ladies’ Back to Jail After Asking For Dogs Back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
LOL: This South Jersey Grandpa Has 4M Views on TikTok For His Absolutely EPIC Gift to Grandkids
This South Jersey Grandpa is my favorite ever! And possibly the best gift-giver I've ever seen!. Have you seen this TikTok video? I came across it a few weeks ago and I immediately added it to my favorites. It's just too good! A grandpa give his 11 grandkids an absolutely perfect gift for Christmas, and up until now, I had no idea he's from South Jersey!
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
These are New Jersey’s best winter destinations
Now that football season is winding down and most hard core football fans take a look around and realize that they live in a house with their family, it’s time to get off the bark o lounger and get out. With that said here are two great places to go this winter.
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
You’ll Never Guess Where This Hidden Restaurant is in New Jersey, What?
This is so strange. There is a hidden restaurant in New Jersey that I had no idea about it until recently. At first, when hearing about this "classified" restaurant, I thought now I feel left out, see if you feel the same way. According to nj.com, there is an upscale...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
OMG! The Most Delicious Calzone in All of Ocean County, New Jersey
One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.
Popular and Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant to Close
The restaurant scene in Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore is competitive. Even so, this closure is catching many by surprise. With a seemly amazing restaurant every block or so at the Shore, it begs the question, how do eateries compete?. The answer isn't that simple, but I can tell...
Here’s a cool opportunity for NJ kids who want to break into the music business
GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center and RECORD HIGH announced their inaugural Spring Session music industry program. The program will run from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, to coincide with many of New Jersey school’s spring break. The 2023 Spring Session is a 4-day music industry program...
This meme kid is from East Orange, NJ — finally getting paid for his viral fame
EAST ORANGE — A college athlete born and raised in New Jersey has signed a deal to finally profit off his viral fame as the “Popeyes meme kid” for almost a decade. Dieunerst Collin was 9 years old when a stranger videoed him coming out of a fast food restaurant, mistaking him for another child who was already “internet famous.”
