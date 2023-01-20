Read full article on original website
WBTV
Jury finds CMS did not act with ‘deliberate indifference’ in former Myers Park student’s case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A jury found that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) did not act with ‘deliberate indifference’ regarding the handling of a former Myers Park High School student’s reported rape. Although the jury found the school didn’t handle the report with deliberate indifference—the standard needed for the...
WBTV
18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting
It's unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries.
WBTV
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon.
WBTV
Overnight south Charlotte apartment shooting caps off violent weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Charlotte apartment complex. The shooting happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. at the complex on Lodge South Circle, which is off Arrowood Road. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV crew...
WBTV
CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting the University City area Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive, which is just off of Back Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte.
WBTV
Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C. Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. About...
WBTV
Two arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte, officer placed on leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a CMPD officer, were arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the first incident happened on I-77 South near Arrowood Road around 3 a.m. when an off-duty officer rear-ended another vehicle while in his personal automobile.
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
WBTV
School bus involved in early-morning Matthews crash
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus in Matthews early Monday morning. The crash happened in the area of Matthews Mint Hill Road and Crestdale Road around 6:48 a.m., according to Matthews Police. Police said one student was on board the...
WBTV
Interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent talks school reassignments
It's unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries.
WBTV
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews
The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon.
WBTV
Salisbury’s West End Grant coordinator seeks input during Town Hall events
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The West End Grant staff is seeking community input next month as Salisbury Police, parks and recreation, and planning continue the research portion of the nearly $1 million grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for West End crime prevention, recreational and public space development and youth.
WBTV
Diagnosing and treating fibroids
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a condition that many women deal with, but the thing is you may not even know it. Fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during the childbearing years. Not all women have symptoms so they may not even know they...
WBTV
Kannapolis honors Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis recently honored the 2022 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony. They received the designation of “BEAST”, commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. Eight people completed six runs and 26 people completed at least five of the runs. A total of 961 people ran at least one of the races.
WBTV
Catawba College recognized as an Affordable College of Distinction
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has received a new accolade in recognition of its affordable programming in relation to its peers. The award comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource whose cohort of schools is selected based on the quality and breadth of hands-on experiences in lieu of the popular rankings model.
WBTV
Gaston Co. man loses sleep after winning $250,000 on $5 scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after his $5 scratch-off ticket netted him $250,000, lottery officials said. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr., 51, of Dallas, said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
WBTV
City of Kannapolis Youth Athletic registration underway
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for Youth T-Ball, Baseball, Softball and Soccer. Registration will close March 6. Youth T-Ball, Baseball, and Softball. Children must be between the ages of 5-15 as of May 1. The registration fee is $40 for...
WBTV
Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
WBTV
Charlotte FC announces plans for celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has announced plans for a celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes, who died due to injuries sustained in a boating accident earlier this week. Walkes, a 25-year-old defender, suffered the fatal injuries in south Florida on Wednesday. He passed away at...
