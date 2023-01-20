ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting

It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon. It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Forty years...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overnight south Charlotte apartment shooting caps off violent weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Charlotte apartment complex. The shooting happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. at the complex on Lodge South Circle, which is off Arrowood Road. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV crew...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD officer shoots armed suspect in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting the University City area Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive, which is just off of Back Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C. Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. About...
CHESTER, SC
WBTV

Two arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte, officer placed on leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a CMPD officer, were arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the first incident happened on I-77 South near Arrowood Road around 3 a.m. when an off-duty officer rear-ended another vehicle while in his personal automobile.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School bus involved in early-morning Matthews crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus in Matthews early Monday morning. The crash happened in the area of Matthews Mint Hill Road and Crestdale Road around 6:48 a.m., according to Matthews Police. Police said one student was on board the...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Matthews

The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”. 18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s West End Grant coordinator seeks input during Town Hall events

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The West End Grant staff is seeking community input next month as Salisbury Police, parks and recreation, and planning continue the research portion of the nearly $1 million grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for West End crime prevention, recreational and public space development and youth.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Diagnosing and treating fibroids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a condition that many women deal with, but the thing is you may not even know it. Fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during the childbearing years. Not all women have symptoms so they may not even know they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis honors Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis recently honored the 2022 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony. They received the designation of “BEAST”, commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. Eight people completed six runs and 26 people completed at least five of the runs. A total of 961 people ran at least one of the races.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Catawba College recognized as an Affordable College of Distinction

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has received a new accolade in recognition of its affordable programming in relation to its peers. The award comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource whose cohort of schools is selected based on the quality and breadth of hands-on experiences in lieu of the popular rankings model.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis Youth Athletic registration underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for Youth T-Ball, Baseball, Softball and Soccer. Registration will close March 6. Youth T-Ball, Baseball, and Softball. Children must be between the ages of 5-15 as of May 1. The registration fee is $40 for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy