Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Denfeld boy’s hockey falls to Warroad, Hermantown shutout by St. Thomas Academy
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team hosted Warroad on Saturday, a team that has gone a perfect 15-0 this season. The Hunters came into the game winners in six of their last eight games, although last year Warroad skated away with a 9-1 victory. On Saturday it was...
FOX 21 Online
No. 14 Denfeld Boys Hockey Falls at Home to No. 1 Warroad
DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld boys hockey team hosted the No. 1 ranked team for Class A in the state of Minnesota, Warroad on Saturday at the Duluth Heritage Center. The Warriors put up eight goals through regulation, however, did not complete the shutout. Arttu Mollberg landed the lone goal for the Hunters in the second period, but would fall 8-1.
FOX 21 Online
Late Goal Lifts Hermantown Boys Hockey Past Moorhead, Denfeld Drops 2nd Straight
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A goal by Will Esterbrooks with 10 seconds left would lift Hermantown boys hocket past Moorhead 3-2 on Friday. Hermantown (12-1-1) will next play at St. Thomas Academy on Saturday. In other boys hockey action, Duluth Denfeld would fall to East Grand Forks 5 to 1. The Hunters...
FOX 21 Online
43rd Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition
DULUTH, Minn.– Today was the last day for the 43rd annual Northland Figure Skating Competition and Execl Series held at the DECC. The 4-day-long event brought in 517 skaters from across the nation and even other countries. Ranging from solo to team performances, the program welcomed experienced competitors, but...
FOX 21 Online
Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive In Cloquet
Cloquet, Minn.– In Cloquet, American Red Cross hosted a Community Blood Drive. January is National Blood Donation Month, over the past week there has been multiple drives across the Northland. Many stations were set up as over 15 people participating the day long donation in Cloquet…which ran from nine...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior
Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget. Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”
FOX 21 Online
Once The County Jail – Now Duluth’s Newest Apartment Building
Duluth, Minn. –The old St Louis County Jail officially has a new life. After housing prisoners for more than 70 years the building is now the newest apartment building in Duluth. Leijona, the Finnish word for Lion, has 33 apartments that are studio, one and two bedroom layouts. The...
FOX 21 Online
Ciders Highlighted in DECC Event
Duluth, Minn. –It was a first in Duluth,the Cider North event at the DECC, featured ciders from around the area and around the state. So what is cider, it’s not beer and it’s not wine? So cider making is wine making,” said Jason Dayton the co-founder of MN Cider and V.P. of MN Cider Guild said, ”We’re actually all bonded wineries. and so what’s really important is that we work with fruit and we ferment apples the same way a winemaker would ferment grapes”
FOX 21 Online
95 KQDS Races Small Dogs at Earth Rider Brewery
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Every year the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon brings in sled dog riders from around the world. But here at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, one radio station looks to see who is top dog on a smaller scale. This year, 95 KQDS invited small dogs...
FOX 21 Online
1st Time Cider Event Held at the DECC
DULUTH, Minn. –The first Cidery in Duluth was Duluth Cider which opened back in 2018. Since then, Duluthians have grown fond of Cider culture. With the DECC hosting Cider North on Saturday, 13 different Minnesota Brewed Cider Companies set up shop at the Harborside Ballroom. But what is Cider?
FOX 21 Online
On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory. “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger...
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
FOX 21 Online
Musical Bingo Fundraiser Approaching To Support Local Arts, Music Community
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A unique Musical Bingo fundraiser is coming up to support the local arts scene. It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at VIP in Superior. You encouraged to sing along to well-known songs sung by the Mackie Brothers while dabbing away on your bingo cards to help raise funds for free community music provided by Siggy’s Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest.
Comments / 0