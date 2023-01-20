ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newscenter1.tv

Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City

Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
RAPID CITY, SD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting

Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event

My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
WYOMING STATE
newscenter1.tv

It hasn’t felt like January for most of the month, but that’s about to change

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the last full week of January!. The above average temperature will continue through most of this week. However, we’re in for a bit of a change come Saturday. Models are showing confidence in the return for below average temperatures to our area. We’ll likely hit single digit low’s by Saturday night.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!

SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
SPEARFISH, SD
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place

This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Rapid City Police Department. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. MT. Officers were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
RAPID CITY, SD

