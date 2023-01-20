Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
U.S. closes Ford SUV exhaust odor probe without seeking recall
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday closed a six-year-old investigation into 1.47 million Ford Explorer SUVs over reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments and exposure to carbon monoxide without seeking a recall.
Ford GT40 Spins Tires With GT500 Power
The supercharged V8 engine fits nicely with this classic. Ford blew Ferrari out of the water in 1966 with the invention of the GT 40. We’ve pretty much all seen the movie now, and it never gets old. However, very few of those cars are still around today, much like Shelby cobras of their time. That’s exactly why Superformance took it upon themselves to re-create the masterfully built race car with a bit of a modern twist.
torquenews.com
Ford F-150 Wins Double Honors From Edmunds
The F-150 Lightning continues to garner its share of awards. This time Edmunds has named the F-150 Lightning winner of its Top-Rated Electric Award. This is the second award for the pickup line from the car-info site. In its second award of the year, the conventional Ford F-150 was honored for its many decades of innovation.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Faces More Teething Issues In Australia
Since its launch, the next-generation Ford Ranger has faced tremendous demand in the select markets where the new mid-size pickup is already on sale, including Australia, where customers face wait times of up to a year, depending on spec. Ford has since ramped up production of the new Ranger to meet that demand, but those efforts have been further hampered by everything from biohazard concerns to a handful of quality issues, most of which have since been resolved by the automaker. Now, however, some next-generation Ford Ranger owners are once again dealing with problems so severe that they prompted The Blue Oval to replace a total of nine examples of the pickup so far, according to Drive.
Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
The 1996 Lincoln Sentinel Was A Sleek Concept Car With Retro Flair
Ford's Lincoln division is behind some of the best-looking American cars to ever see full production. The Lincoln Continental from the 1950s and 1960s is heralded as one of the most stylish and well-designed cars ever made. Ford's designs for its own lineup are aggressive and wild like the Ford Raptor and Ford GT. Lincoln, on the other hand, takes a more restrained approach. You likely aren't going to see a Lincoln doing burnouts like a Mustang. Lincoln's current concept, the Model L100, made last year to celebrate the brand's 100th anniversary is sleek, autonomous, and looks more like a bullet train from the future than a sedan designed in Michigan.
Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders
With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
CNBC
GM reveals new Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car, starting at over $104,000
General Motors' first-ever "electrified" Corvette will be available later this year, starting at more than $104,000, the automaker said Tuesday. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be the quickest production version ever of the American sports car. An all-electric Corvette is expected at some point, but GM has not...
2023 Honda Civic Type R Scalper Who Paid $20K Over Sticker Can’t Sell Their Car
Cars & BidsMaybe you should buy limited-production performance cars to drive them instead of trying to make a quick buck, hmm?
fordauthority.com
NHTSA Closes Ford Explorer Exhaust Odor Investigation
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) originally opened an investigation into concerns over a defect that reportedly allowed exhaust fumes to leak into the interior of select Ford Explorer models back in 2016, and just a year later, FoMoCo agreed to pay for repairs related to Police Interceptor Utility crossovers, specifically. In the years since, many have petitioned for a recall to fix civilian versions of the crossover, while others have filed lawsuits over the matter, with some claiming to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as a result. Some of those lawsuits were settled while others were dismissed, but now, the NHTSA has officially closed its investigation into the matter.
Mechanic Stumbled Upon the Last of the Charger Models in Production and It Has Folks in Their Feels
Goodbye, beautiful machine
MotorAuthority
GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production
While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi With Frito Lay Livery Spotted Broken Down On Roadside
PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay are now operating a fleet of 36 Tesla Semi trucks after deliveries began in December of last year. As a result, Tesla Semi sightings in traffic have gone up, including one showing one of these fully electric trucks seemingly broken down on the side of the road in Modesto, California.
