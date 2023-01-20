Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Custer high schooler helps the volunteer fire department with his senior project
CUSTER, S.D. – A Custer High School senior decided to put together a fake door for the Custer Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) to train forcible entries with. Tristan Spring, who was the student to come up with the project, assembled the Forcible Entry Door Training Prop from Wood’s Forcible Entry.
KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event
My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
PHOTO UPDATE: One dead after overnight shooting at Surfwood Drive Apartments Saturday night
UPDATE (11:00 A.M.)– In a video posted to social media, the Rapid City Police Department says that the victim from Saturday’s shooting was a male in his twenties and that the shooting has been ruled a homicide. Law enforcement found the victim in an apartment and a medical unit transported him to a hospital, where he later died. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says that the owners of the complex where the shooting occurred, who live out-of-state, have also been made aware of the situation. “We have had death up in this neighborhood. And enough is enough,” Chief Hedrick said. “We are all tired of it. The good people living up here are tired of it. It’s time to work together.”
The 10th annual Burning Beetle event is a sure-fire way to enjoy the weekend in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – A free event that will light a spark, the 10th annual Burning Beetle is happening Saturday in Custer. They even have something new this year: the beetle design. Instead of laying horizontally, the beetle was redesigned to be a vertical figure standing about 24-feet tall. Here’s...
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
What happens after an officer-involved shooting?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – An officer-involved shooting (OIS) in which one person was killed on Thursday night marks the fifth shooting in Rapid City in the past year. Here’s a look at what happens next, and a look back at the past year of OIS in Rapid City.
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Raiders pull away to beat Brookings, Cobblers falls to Watertown
RAPID CITY, S.D. The Rapid City Stevens boys won for the second time in three game with a victory over Brookings on Saturday, 61-48. The Raiders are now 3-7 on the season, while Brookings falls to 1-8. Stevens will host Mitchell on Friday, Jan. 27 followed by Huron on Jan....
Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
It hasn’t felt like January for most of the month, but that’s about to change
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the last full week of January!. The above average temperature will continue through most of this week. However, we’re in for a bit of a change come Saturday. Models are showing confidence in the return for below average temperatures to our area. We’ll likely hit single digit low’s by Saturday night.
10 things to know about the upcoming Deadwood Snocross Showdown at the Days of ’76 Event Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the 11th year, professional snowmobile racing is back in Deadwood for the Snocross Showdown. Here’s what you should know about the event:. The city has been stockpiling snow throughout the year at the Days of ’76 Event Complex in preparation for the event.
Here’s what’s up at ¿Que Pasa? this Downtown Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – We’re still in Rapid City’s Downtown Restaurant Week and ¿Que Pasa? (yes, the question marks are part of the name) is serving up a special selection of traditional Mexican foods that they don’t typically feature on their menu. Downtown Restaurant Week...
