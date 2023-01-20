UPDATE (11:00 A.M.)– In a video posted to social media, the Rapid City Police Department says that the victim from Saturday’s shooting was a male in his twenties and that the shooting has been ruled a homicide. Law enforcement found the victim in an apartment and a medical unit transported him to a hospital, where he later died. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says that the owners of the complex where the shooting occurred, who live out-of-state, have also been made aware of the situation. “We have had death up in this neighborhood. And enough is enough,” Chief Hedrick said. “We are all tired of it. The good people living up here are tired of it. It’s time to work together.”

1 DAY AGO