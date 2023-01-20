ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KSLT helps spread the love with My Golden Valentine event

My Golden Valentine is an event held every year around Valentine’s Day by KSLT in Rapid City, where they get people to make Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens in nursing homes. Over 10,000 cards are hand-delivered or sent off through the mail to senior citizens every year.
PHOTO UPDATE: One dead after overnight shooting at Surfwood Drive Apartments Saturday night

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.)– In a video posted to social media, the Rapid City Police Department says that the victim from Saturday’s shooting was a male in his twenties and that the shooting has been ruled a homicide. Law enforcement found the victim in an apartment and a medical unit transported him to a hospital, where he later died. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says that the owners of the complex where the shooting occurred, who live out-of-state, have also been made aware of the situation. “We have had death up in this neighborhood. And enough is enough,” Chief Hedrick said. “We are all tired of it. The good people living up here are tired of it. It’s time to work together.”
What happens after an officer-involved shooting?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – An officer-involved shooting (OIS) in which one person was killed on Thursday night marks the fifth shooting in Rapid City in the past year. Here’s a look at what happens next, and a look back at the past year of OIS in Rapid City.
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!

SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
It hasn’t felt like January for most of the month, but that’s about to change

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the last full week of January!. The above average temperature will continue through most of this week. However, we’re in for a bit of a change come Saturday. Models are showing confidence in the return for below average temperatures to our area. We’ll likely hit single digit low’s by Saturday night.
Here’s what’s up at ¿Que Pasa? this Downtown Restaurant Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. – We’re still in Rapid City’s Downtown Restaurant Week and ¿Que Pasa? (yes, the question marks are part of the name) is serving up a special selection of traditional Mexican foods that they don’t typically feature on their menu. Downtown Restaurant Week...
