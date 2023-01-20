Read full article on original website
bhsumedia.com
Take Back the Night at Black Hills State
Black Hills State University’s Psychology Club hosted the fifth Yellow Jacket Take Back the Night Event last month in Jonas 305 to fight against sexual and domestic violence in the community. Take Back the Night by BHSU’s Psychology Club is to raise awareness against domestic violence and sexual assault...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
newscenter1.tv
Custer high schooler helps the volunteer fire department with his senior project
CUSTER, S.D. – A Custer High School senior decided to put together a fake door for the Custer Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) to train forcible entries with. Tristan Spring, who was the student to come up with the project, assembled the Forcible Entry Door Training Prop from Wood’s Forcible Entry.
KEVN
RCPD to work closer with the community after Surfwood shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday at around 11 p.m., law enforcement was called to 20 Surfwood Drive after a report of multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment building. According to the Rapid City Police Department, when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported...
newscenter1.tv
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
KEVN
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6...
kotatv.com
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
newscenter1.tv
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team served search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive but did not release if any evidence or suspects were found.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
KELOLAND TV
Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
kotatv.com
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
newscenter1.tv
Owen Koontz from Sturgis signs letter of intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Owen Koontz from Sturgis Brown High School signed a letter of intent Friday to run track and cross country at Mount Marty University in Yankton. Koontz finished 30th at the state cross county meet last fall, after shaving a 1:36 off his time from the previous year.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
newscenter1.tv
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s your last chance to dispose of Christmas trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Time is running out to use remote collection sites for Christmas tree disposal. Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is reminding everyone that the community remote tree disposal site at Fitzgerald Stadium will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31 for disposal of natural trees, wreaths and garland. The trees should be cleaned of ornaments and not placed in tree bags.
