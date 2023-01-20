ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kshama Sawant to retire from Seattle City Council, run ‘Workers Strike Back’

By Timothy Schumann
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXAgL_0kKlpqLT00
Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant speaks to her colleagues during a council meeting  Courtesy of the Seattle City Council

(The Center Square) – Kshama Sawant announced she will not be seeking re-election for her seat on the Seattle City Council in the 2023 election season.

Sawant, first elected in 2013, has been seated on the Seattle City Council since Jan. 1 2014. She has been representing the constituents of Seattle’s 3rd district since her re-election for the 2016 term.

In this election cycle, Sawant had already drawn two opponents for the District 3 race, Joy Hollingsworth who formally announced her campaign at a MLK rally Monday, and Ry Armstrong who filed with the city’s election department.

Sawant’s tenure on the city council has not been without controversy. In 2021, as previously reported by The Center Square, she narrowly survived a recall election by 310 votes. That works out to a margin of 0.75% of the voter base in an election with 41,002 votes cast.

In the “guest rant” announcing her decision not to run again, published on the website Seattle’s alt-weekly newspaper The Stranger Thursday, Sawant went on to outline her plan for a new party and “national movement” called “Workers Strike Back.”

The announcement opened with a few paragraphs extolling the virtues of her victories as a member of the Socialist Alternative, a self described Marxist organization and revolutionary party fighting for a democratic socialist economy.

Sawant bragged, “when workers and young people get organized and fight, we can win.” And she warned, “no meaningful progressive change can be won under capitalism without the vicious opposition of the rich and their political servants.”

After criticizing the “rapacious and parasitic capitalist class” as participating in a system that cannot sustain itself, she then shifted her sites to leaders of the Democratic party.

She upbraided House Congressional Progressive Caucus members Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, over their votes to avert a national rail worker strike, calling it a “historic and shameful betrayal.”

“Much of the union leadership in this country is closely tied to the Democratic establishment,” Sawant said. This was a problem because, in her estimation, the Democratic Party “is moving further and further right in their loyal support of the corporate elite.”

“Elections are not the only, much less the primary, path to political change, because the political system is rotten from top to bottom under capitalism,” Sawant warned her followers. "Capitalism needs to be overthrown. We need a socialist world."

Whether or not the revolution will continue in District 3 in her absence remains to be seen.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Kshama Sawant wants a bigger bullhorn

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is going national. The Council's most senior member and only socialist says she will launch a national movement to support workers instead of running for re-election. The Stranger's Rich Smith will break down the councilwoman's legacy and what it might mean for the city when...
KOMO News

LISTEN: Socialist Sawant calls it quits

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Kshama Sawant, arguably the most controversial Seattle City Council member has announced she will not seek re-election. The socialist firebrand says she will now work to advance her ideals on a national scale. But how will this change City Hall? We'll get some analysis.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Why I’m Not Running Again for City Council

This is now the tenth year I’ve had the honor to serve as an elected representative of Seattle’s working people. Workers in Seattle, through getting organized alongside my socialist City Council office, and my organization, Socialist Alternative, have won historic victories, from the $15/hour minimum wage to the Amazon Tax to landmark renters’ rights.
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia

Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Proposed legislation would add additional prohibition on open carry

A bill introduced Wednesday in Olympia would amend current state law to add additional locations where firearms and other weapons would be prohibited in the state. Under Senate Bill 5444 was introduced by Senator Valdez of a Seattle legislative district, and if passed it would adjust current RCW 9.41.300 and add multiple areas where weapons would be prohibited to be openly carried within the state.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

‘Worsening economic environment’: Pierce County Chambers Bay Resort development scrapped

(The Center Square) – The Chambers Bay Golf Course in Pierce County, Washington is terminating the development of a resort due to a worsening economic environment. Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC had entered a ground lease agreement to develop a resort on the golf course in 2019. The complex was planned to include a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant, spa, meeting space and adjacent golf villas, according to the county. ...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon

(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy