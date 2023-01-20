Kshama Sawant to retire from Seattle City Council, run ‘Workers Strike Back’

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant speaks to her colleagues during a council meeting Courtesy of the Seattle City Council

(The Center Square) – Kshama Sawant announced she will not be seeking re-election for her seat on the Seattle City Council in the 2023 election season.

Sawant, first elected in 2013, has been seated on the Seattle City Council since Jan. 1 2014. She has been representing the constituents of Seattle’s 3rd district since her re-election for the 2016 term.

In this election cycle, Sawant had already drawn two opponents for the District 3 race, Joy Hollingsworth who formally announced her campaign at a MLK rally Monday, and Ry Armstrong who filed with the city’s election department.

Sawant’s tenure on the city council has not been without controversy. In 2021, as previously reported by The Center Square, she narrowly survived a recall election by 310 votes. That works out to a margin of 0.75% of the voter base in an election with 41,002 votes cast.

In the “guest rant” announcing her decision not to run again, published on the website Seattle’s alt-weekly newspaper The Stranger Thursday, Sawant went on to outline her plan for a new party and “national movement” called “Workers Strike Back.”

The announcement opened with a few paragraphs extolling the virtues of her victories as a member of the Socialist Alternative, a self described Marxist organization and revolutionary party fighting for a democratic socialist economy.

Sawant bragged, “when workers and young people get organized and fight, we can win.” And she warned, “no meaningful progressive change can be won under capitalism without the vicious opposition of the rich and their political servants.”

After criticizing the “rapacious and parasitic capitalist class” as participating in a system that cannot sustain itself, she then shifted her sites to leaders of the Democratic party.

She upbraided House Congressional Progressive Caucus members Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, over their votes to avert a national rail worker strike, calling it a “historic and shameful betrayal.”

“Much of the union leadership in this country is closely tied to the Democratic establishment,” Sawant said. This was a problem because, in her estimation, the Democratic Party “is moving further and further right in their loyal support of the corporate elite.”

“Elections are not the only, much less the primary, path to political change, because the political system is rotten from top to bottom under capitalism,” Sawant warned her followers. "Capitalism needs to be overthrown. We need a socialist world."

Whether or not the revolution will continue in District 3 in her absence remains to be seen.